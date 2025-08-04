A taxi driver at his ‘wit’s end’ has been handed a suspended prison sentence after brandishing a hunting knife when his son asked for money to fund a drug habit.

‘Stressed’ Stamford resident Nigel Woodford — who was described as ‘a good man’ — had already given his son up to £80,000 over a six-year period, a court was told.

Boston Magistrates' Court

Magistrates were told the defendant had hidden the knife in the base of a swingball set near his Cornwall Road home before police arrived, and was only facing the charge because of his honest admission to officers.

Prosecutor Kerry Close described the incident as ‘unusual’, adding there was a ‘significant amount of mitigation in the case of the defendant’.

Describing the incident, which occurred at 8.30pm on the evening of July 17, she said: “Police were made aware there was somebody in the street with a knife.

“A police officer attended and Mr Woodford admitted he did have a large knife in his possession and directed officers to a garden where the blade was found in the base of a swingball set, wrapped up.

“This was not in a public place and the offence was committed at a time which Mr Woodford had told police about himself.”

The court was told 55-year-old Woodford was working up to 90 hours per week as he had leant his son approximately £60,000-£80,000 over the years for cigarettes and to pay off drug debts - and that being asked for further funds had been too much for him.

“(In police interview) Mr Woodford said he had no intention of doing anything with the knife as he argued with his son,” Ms Close added.

“Mr Woodford commented in interview that he had had enough. He was stressed and at his wit’s end.”

The tearful defendant pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article when he appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (July 30).

In defence, Roger Lowther said it was ‘debatable’ whether the matter would have found its way to court if Mr Woodford had not been so co-operative with police.

“He came home from work and drove past his son, who was sitting on the green area at the top of his road,” he explained.

“Mr Woodford knew what was coming, His son cycled down and asked for money, something he has done regularly over the past eight years or so. He has done more than anybody should ever do, bearing in mind what the money was used for.

“Mr Woodford picked up some coins and threw them at his son, saying ‘there you are. You’ve taken everything I have, have my last few pennies’.

“His son was saying that wasn’t enough and Mr Woodford was at the end of his tether. He picked dup the knife and was waving it at his son.”

Magistrates were handed a large pile of positive references regarding Woodford, and told he was seeking help from support group Don’t Lose Hope.

“He’s a good man, you can see that from the many references,” Mr Lowther added.

Woodford was handed a six-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

He was also ordered to pay a £154 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

“I think you’re aware of the seriousness of this offence,” chairman of the bench Paul Holden told Woodford.

“You are a man who is showing a lot of remorse and I wish you the best of luck. Use the support around you.”