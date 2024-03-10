Two farmers are on a mental health mission — which starts by driving 500 miles in an old banger.

Ever since Carlby farmers Jim Hollingworth and Pete Downes met more than 20 years ago, the two friends have dreamed of taking part in a car race.

Jim, 48, said: “It is one of those things we always talked about when we were younger but never got around to doing.

Heather Green, Jim Hollingworth, Monika Blad and Pete Downes. Photo: Tim Scrivener Photographer

“As we grew up we thought we were a bit old for it but, with everything going on, we decided it was the right time.”

They have chosen to take a 24-year-old Toyota Yaris on the North Coast 500 Banger Rally, a 516-mile route in Scotland, starting on Wednesday (March 13).

They will be joined by Jim’s wife, Heather, and Pete’s wife, Monika.

Jim and Pete, also 48, have farmed since they were teenagers and are aware of the struggles young people face.

Jim, who works at Silverwood Farms in Thistleton, said: “In the summer you are spending 16 to 17 hours a day in your tractor. For us it’s ok but a lot of the younger generation aren’t used to it. It is really unsociable.”

He is also concerned about the high turnover of young people joining the agricultural industry and soon after leaving due to their mental health.

“I’m fortunate enough to never have been in that situation, nor has Pete, but we have always been there for people,” he said.

“I would much rather someone ring me for a chat than find out something has happened to them.”

Initially the pair were using the race to raise awareness but they were convinced by friends and family to also raise money through a fundraising page.

They hope to finish the rally on Saturday, March 16.