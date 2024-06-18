A cake business which has outgrown its first home is expanding - with longer opening hours and extra tasty dishes.

Stamford-based Cakes and Co is moving from its first home in Stamford Walk to the Old Pear Tree pub in Broad Street.

Jade West-Gomila, who co-owns the business with husband Stewart, said: “We have outgrown the space.

Stewart West

“It has served us well but we literally cannot fit another fridge in so we have been looking for a while.”

The pair had been looking at out-of-town industrial units as well as spaces in Cambridge, but when the Broad Street shop came on the market they decided it was the perfect fit for their business.

Jade describes it as a beautiful building with a large open space.

Cakes and Co are moving into the Old Pear Tree pub building in Broad Street, Stamford

Cakes and Co offers a cafe-style service as well as wholesale and pre-ordered celebration cakes.

The move will help them expand both the opening hours, from three days to Wednesday to Sunday, and make their way through the wholesale waiting list.

Alongside the handmade cakes and savoury bakes, a baker’s brunch is also being added to the menu, which includes croque monsieur and Welsh rarebit.

Their ‘most hyped’ item, the Cinabun, which former head chef Stewart has spent five years perfecting, will keep its popular spot on the menu.

Cakes and Co are moving into the Old Pear Tree pub building in Broad Street, Stamford

Jade and Stewart opened the cake business on June 21, 2019, and despite weathering a number of storms including the covid pandemic and cost of living crisis, have seen the business go from strength to strength.

“It is purely down to the love and passion for baking which comes through in the products,” said Jade.

“We were tucked around the corner and hard to find but people would visit because they appreciated having good quality food.”

Jade and Stewart are hoping for a July opening date in the Old Pear Tree pub, which was most recently occupied by furniture shop Smithers of Stamford.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments.