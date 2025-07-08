Breath-taking displays and nostalgic flair are planned as part of the VE Day 80th anniversary and 20th annual Battle Proms Picnic Concert this weekend.

The event is set to return to Burghley House on Saturday, July 12, promising a memorable evening of music, nostalgia and patriotic celebration.

This year’s event marks the 80th anniversary of VE Day with a special “Vintage Spectacular”, inviting visitors to revive the spirit of the 1940s through uplifting performances and immersive wartime displays.

The Battle Proms Belles will headline with their signature harmonies and glamorous swing-era style, supported by the energetic Victory Swing dancers.

Attendees can explore Second World War living history exhibitions, complete with authentic vehicles and expert re-enactors, bringing the era vividly to life.

As the evening unfolds, a packed orchestral programme will include stirring film and TV themes, such as The Great Escape and 633 Squadron, Holst’s Jupiter and classic operatic arias by soprano Denise Leigh.

The night culminates in a flag-waving proms finale beneath a sky filled with fireworks.

Visitors are encouraged to bring picnics, raise a glass of fizz and soak in the atmosphere against the historic backdrop of Stamford’s Burghley House.

Gates open at 4.30pm, with the concert running until approximately 10.30pm.

Adult tickets cost £55, children £23, and under-5s go free. Tickets are available from here: https://www.battleproms.com/buy-tickets/

Parking, a bar and accessible access are available.