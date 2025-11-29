A painting entitled ‘In to the Blue’ has left the artist feeling in the pink.

Chosen as ‘the people’s favourite’ by visitors to an exhibition by Welland Valley Art Society members, the work by Joan Kirby depicts a beautiful river scene.

Speaking after winning the most votes from visitors to the autumn exhibition at Stamford Arts Centre in St Mary’s Street, Jean said she was delighted as it was the first art award she has received as a society member.

Joan Kirby, whose painting 'In to the Blue' was chosen in a public vote

Based in Stamford, she is resident artist for the Welney Wetland Trust in Cambridgeshire, producing paintings of the dramatic fen landscapes.

Congratulating Joan, Shani Wray-Jenkins said: “One of my favourite tasks as exhibition secretary for the society is counting all the tickets deposited in the voting box to find out which work of art or sculpture stole the people’s heart.

“This is not about judging. It’s a wonderful organic process – and as such gives a truer reflection of what resonates with our public.

'In to the Blue' by Joan Kirby, which was voted the people's favourite artwork at Welland Valley Art Society's autumn exhibition in Stamford

“And believe me, with over 2030 visitors, 200 votes cast, and various ‘reasons for visit’ given, we get valuable and reassuring insight into just how well loved this exhibition is, and how important it is to nurture the arts in Stamford and the surrounding areas.

“Sure, there are the votes cast by our friends and family as support and encouragement, but it’s those people who walk in off the street, with no affiliations who most often make the voting numbers leap higher – sometimes with just one or two votes between the leading artists.”

In second place was Barry Frostick for 'The Last Rays of the Sun' and in third was Lindsey Preston's painting of a blackbird called 'Season IV'.

Lindsey Preston's Season IV received a large number of votes too

Welland Valley Art Society also has a spring exhibition at Stamford Arts Centre.