A detached family home within a short walking distance of Stamford town centre is on the market.

Having been extended and refurbished, the three-bedroom property at 32 Adelaide Street is perfect for family living.

The entrance hall leads to an open plan kitchen/diner which has been extended to allow plenty of space for entertaining. It has modern units, integrated appliances, a spacious larder and an island in the middle.

The good-sized living room includes a wood burner and there is a hall at the back of the property which connects to a cloakroom.

The first floor of the property has two double bedrooms, a single bedroom and a three-piece shower room. One of the double rooms includes built-in wardrobes for extra storage space.

The front of the property has block paving and gravel with parking space for four vehicles. There is also a single garage and a gateway to the back garden which has a patio area, lawn and wooden gazebo.

32 Adelaide Street, Stamford is on the market with Newton Fallowell for offers in excess of £650,000.

For more details or to arrange a viewing call 01780 754530 or email stamford@newtonfallowell.co.uk