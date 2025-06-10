Patients have been given a sneak preview of what to expect at a hospital’s new unit as its opening date approaches.

North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust has released an artist’s impressions of the interior of the new Day treatment unit at Stamford Hospital.

The facility, which stands on the site of the former nurses’ home next to the main hospital block, will replace the Greenwood Day Treatment Unit.

The ground floor layout

Procedure room

It is expected to be completed and handed over to the trust later this summer by lead contractor Darwin Group.

The unit will provide day case procedures in three specially-equipped rooms, supported by three cabin-style changing rooms with en-suite facilities, and six recovery bays.

Waiting area

Consultation room

The computer-generated images of the ground and first floor layouts, the consultation and procedure rooms, waiting area and recovery bay have been provided by architects, Murphy Phillipps Associates.

Once the building is handed over, the trust will then set about its own mobilisation, orientation and clinical commissioning which is scheduled to take about six weeks.

Recovery bay

The trust sold the disused western end of the Stamford Hospital site to a housing developer last year to help fund redevelopment of other parts of the site, including the day treatment unit.