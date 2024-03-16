A substantial stone built detached property situated in a prime location of Stamford, only a short walk to the town centre, has gone on the market.

The property benefits from two spacious reception rooms, large open plan kitchen diner, three bathrooms, downstairs cloakroom, four double bedrooms, a further single bedroom, private southwest facing garden, ample off road parking to the front and a single garage to the side.

The property is arranged over three floors, entering via the spacious entrance hall which offers great flow downstairs by connecting the living room, kitchen diner, cloakroom, and the family room.

26a Little Casterton Road in Stamford is on the market with Newton Fallowell

The large open plan kitchen diner has an array of units, integrated appliances, and ample living space. The light and airy living room has a lovely feature fireplace and access onto the rear garden. Completing downstairs is a two piece cloakroom and a versatile family room or dining room.

Upstairs on the first floor, the landing connects three well balanced double bedrooms, a further single bedroom, and the family three piece bathroom. Bedroom two on this floor enjoys its own three piece en-suite shower room. On the second and final floor is bedroom one which has stunning views over Stamford, its own dressing area with double built in wardrobes and a three piece en-suite shower room.

Outside to the front is a large, gravelled driveway offering off road parking for up to six cars accompanied by mature borders and a lovely porch. Gated access to the side of the property leads into the private rear garden with landscaped patio seating area with lawn and mature borders. At the back of the garden there is access internally to the single garage which is located around the side of the property and also has a driveway in front of it for one vehicle.

26a Little Casterton Road in Stamford is on the market with Newton Fallowell for £750,000. To find out more or to arrange a viewing call 01780 754530 or email stamford@newtonfallowell.co.uk