A takeaway has had its premises licence suspended for three months after failing to provide CCTV footage to police and serving customers outside licensed hours.

South Kesteven District Council’s alcohol, entertainment and late-night refreshment licensing committee made the decision to suspend the licence for Zorba's in Broad Street, Stamford, following a hearing today (Tuesday, May 20).

Zorba in Broad Street, Stamford

Representatives from Lincolnshire Police argued that the management of the takeaway had been acting in a manner that amounted to criminal activity and undermined the licensing objectives, including allegations of criminal offences at the premises.

The current licence holder, Seyit Ali Dogan, has held the licence since May 2016, when it was transferred into his name.

The licence permits late-night refreshments to be served from 11pm to 12.30am Sunday to Tuesday, and 11pm to 2.30am Wednesday to Saturday, with matching opening hours. This has been in place since 2005.

Sergeant Amy Adams, from Lincolnshire Police’s alcohol licensing team, told the committee that officers had requested CCTV footage from the shop in relation to two separate incidents but were unable to obtain any.

“The system is either not working, or the footage is being withheld—either way, that’s a breach,” she said.

She also cited evidence of staff serving customers outside licensed hours, with reports of lights being switched off and service taking place in the doorway—something she insisted showed staff were aware their actions were wrong and were attempting to hide them.

“Mr Dogan has regularly exceeded licensed hours,” she added, urging the committee to revoke the licence completely.

A separate premises licence for the same address was granted in December 2009 to allow the off-sale of alcohol only, with Caner Kaya listed as the licence holder and designated premises supervisor. That licence was revoked by the committee in September 2012 following a review by Trading Standards, after illegal and poisonous vodka was seized from the premises.

Sergeant Adams also raised a concern that Mr Kaya remained involved in the business despite the previous issues.

However, representing the licence holder, Duncan Craig said management had recently spent a “considerable sum” on a new CCTV system for the premises.

“My client has to accept that they have been less than perfect and less than diligent when responding to police requests,” he told the committee.

On the issue of trading outside licensed hours, Mr Craig accepted that “it’s possible to conclude that members of staff were doing things they shouldn’t”.

Mr Craig claimed that his client Mr Dogan was unaware of the activity, and said the manager responsible, along with the staff involved, had since been dismissed. He added that close family members had been running the business for the past six or seven weeks.

Mr Craig said there was “clear evidence” his client had “absolutely pulled their socks up,” and urged the committee to impose a suspension for however long it deemed appropriate.

Ultimately, members felt that suspending the licence for three months was appropriate. This does not prevent the business from opening entirely, but it will not be able to serve hot food or drink after 11pm during the suspension period.