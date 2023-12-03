Awards were presented to young artists for progress made in after-school classes.

Ellie Sandall runs Artivity sessions in Market Deeping for children and young people up to the age of 26.

On Saturday she handed out seven bronze, five silver and four gold Arts Awards during a presentation event. Six other students earned their Explore level award.

Artivity award winners

Ellie said: “It was lovely to see our wonderful students receiving their awards. They've all worked so hard for them and deserve huge congratulations.”