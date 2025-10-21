If you’ve ever fancied rumbling around the countryside in a tank, a novel new family-friendly venture can help.

Budding tank commanders can drive a scaled down version of the armoured monsters at Tanktopia which opened recently, near Stamford.

The tanks weigh about half-a-ton each. Photo: Supplied

It costs £22 for a 20-minute session to navigate a mini tank around a quarter-mile track through woodland at the Forest Facility Adventure Centre.

The novel business idea came from an inspired piece of online shopping which triggered a leftfield career change for Tanktopia owner and operator Chris Barber.

Chris, from Newborough, was looking for a completely new challenge after leaving his job in IT with Royal Mail after 11-and-a-half years.

Drivers navigate a quarter-mile woodland track

“I saw the tanks for sale on eBay at the end of last year,” he said.

“I’d been thinking of what to do next, so I went and bought them from some guys who had been running them on the Isle of Wight.

“The idea was to do something totally different. I didn't really want to go back into the grinder.”

Chris bought a set of mini tanks as he sought a new career path. Photo: Supplied

He launched the business in July, running the tanks around a track at his village local, The Bull Inn.

“We were looking for a permanent location and during our first couple of weeks, Darren from Forest Facility approached us and said it might be good to do something together,” Chris said.

“We've carved a track around the laser tag arena in the adventure centre. People get 15 minutes to drive and that's good for about three laps at the average speed.”

Children from as young as eight can drive them if they meet the minimum height requirement. Photo: Supplied

Tanktopia is open at weekends for ages eight and above, with extra midweek opening during school holidays. It is also available for corporate and school hire during the week.

The tanks are powered by a 500cc petrol engine - around the same as a ride-on lawnmower - and weigh about half-a-ton, but are simple enough for children to drive.

All participants get a brief training session beforehand before being let loose.

“The oldest person that's ever driven these tanks was 83, and we’ve had children as young as six drive them,” Chris explained.

“They're really easy to drive. Kids usually get it within the first turn and adults generally just get in and drive.

“Effectively, we've just got two sticks and they drive the tracks independently.

“So if you want to go forward, you have to push both forward equal amounts. And then if you want to turn right then you have to do push harder on the left stick, and vice versa.”

Despite opening only recently, Chris is not letting the grass grow beneath his caterpillar tracks.

He is already working on plans to incorporate tanks into the centre’s laser tag offering, with a shooting challenge and tank battle games soon set to add to the fun.

“It's great for things like kids' parties or stag do’s or hen do’s and corporate events,” Chris added.

“And obviously, with the Forest Facility, you can try their activities and make a day of it.”

Chris says there are just a couple of other companies running mini tanks in England, but this is the first of its kind in the region.

While no experience is needed, the tanks have attracted a few experts, including the group who saved the Crowland Buffalo - an amphibious tracked landing craft rescued from the fenland mud.

“The chairman and one of his committee members have driven the tanks and said they're exactly like the Buffalo from an operational perspective,” Chris said.

“And we've had ex-servicemen who used to work in tank battalions.

“Driving the tank around the course is pretty cool. People who do it love it.”