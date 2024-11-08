A taxi rank could be moved to a more convenient place for night-time passengers.

Cab drivers currently wait for customers on Broad Street in Stamford, except for on Fridays when they move to Star Lane to make way for the weekly market.

Historically this part of town was a hub for the town’s nightlife but the area around Sheepmarket is now becoming more popular.

The taxi rank in Broad Street, Stamford

To reflect this change, a council is considering moving the taxi rank to the bus station in St Peter’s Hill.

Councillor Richard Cleaver (Ind), who represents Stamford on South Kesteven District Council, believes this would be more convenient for people visiting the town’s pubs and restaurants in the evenings, and would also cut down on the number of taxi drivers breaking the rules by waiting in Red Lion Square on Fridays.

He said: “It’s clear there is a problem with traffic congestion because drivers seem to be using the church side of Red Lion Square as a taxi rank, which it’s not.

Councillor Richard Cleaver

“Council officers have taken enforcement action against this but we need to look at the wider issue and find better arrangements for taxis on market day.

“We plan to look at how the bus station could be used for taxis. The current rank in Broad Street was chosen for the nighttime economy but the Sheepmarket area of town is now becoming more of a hotspot for hospitality so it makes sense for the taxi rank to be nearer to it.”

Last September the council introduced a new order to stop people parking at the bus station. It followed complaints from bus drivers who were struggling to access the station during the summer months because of the number of parked cars.

Anyone who parks there now could be fined.

Stamford Bus Station

Coun Cleaver said the ramp next to Pizza da Mario could be used as well as the area around the bus station. He added: “As a council we want to get the best use of any property we own.”

A date for the taxi rank review has not been confirmed but Coun Cleaver said officers will get to it “as soon as they can”, adding that taxis waiting in Red Lion Square will cause more congestion if plans to install bollards at the bottom of High Street are approved.

Stamford Town Council is expected to decide next month whether to block vehicle access to High Street between 10am and 4pm each day by using lockable bollards at the top and bottom of High Street, Ironmonger Street and Maiden Lane.

