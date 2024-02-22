Carers granted an 86-year-old’s birthday wish by taking him go-karting.

Staff from Castor Lodge Care Home arranged for their resident John to visit Midland Karting with one of his friends.

It was part of the home’s Make a Wish initiative which seeks to provide special trips and experiences.

Whizzing around the traack

John was delighted to swap his wheelchair for something speedier on the day. He said: “It was a wonderful day and I would like to thank the staff at Castor Lodge and Midland Karting for their support to make this happen. I had a wonderful time and enjoyed racing against Pat as well as Manu, our wonderful carer.

“It’s moments like these that show what we are all about at Castor Lodge.”

Home manager Victoria Potton added: “We love helping our residents live their dreams. Seeing John and Pat enjoying the race was a highlight for all of us.”

Castor Lodge go-karter John and his supporters

Last summer John joined some of his fellow residents at a sailing lesson with Peterborough Sailability.