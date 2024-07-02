Two people were taken to hospital after a car hit a pedestrian.

The emergency services were called to a crash on the A15 in Northorpe near Bourne at 3.40pm on Friday (June 28).

It involved a pedestrian, who is a boy in his mid-teens, and a car.

Police road closed sign

Both the boy and the driver of the car were taken to hospital.

The A15 was shut in both directions between the A151 in Bourne and The Horseshoe pub in Thurlby while emergency services responded to the incident and reopened at 5.35pm.

A section of the road also remained closed in Northorpe until 12.30am the following day while live wires from a road sign which had become dislodged were made safe.

“Enquiries into the circumstances of the collision are ongoing,” said a spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police.

Anyone with information can contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 297 of June 28.



