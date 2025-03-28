Home   Stamford   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Langtoft football ace Harper Graham marks England debut with ‘dream come true’ goal

By Duncan Browne
-
duncan.browne@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 09:47, 28 March 2025

A teenage football ace has marked her international debut with a stunning goal.

Harper Graham was on target as she helped the England Women’s Under 15s team record a 5-1 victory against Scotland.

The 14-year-old, from Langtoft, was selected for an International camp that saw the Lionesses play friendly fixtures against their near-neighbours and European high-flyers Spain.

Harper Graham netted on her England debut
Harper Graham netted on her England debut

“I was really happy to receive my first call-up and to not only start against Scotland but to score as well really is a dream come true,” the Bourne Grammar student said.

“It’s given me a taste of international football and I’m already looking forward to the next international camp.”

After singing the national anthem, Harper got her name on the scoresheet by heading home a pinpoint cross in front of a sizeable crowd at England’s St George’s Park complex.

The five-day camp continued with training and analysis at the state-of-the-art complex before relocating to London to play the second friendly at Eton College.

The international call-up caps a very busy year for Harper, who has also represented Lincolnshire County Schoolgirls, visited Spain and Italy on a futsal tour and signed a two-year PGA contract with Leicester City’s Academy.

Alongside playing at Leicester City, Harper has been a key part of the Deeping United U15 boys team this campaign.

Bourne Deepings Football Human Interest Lincs Homepage Spalding Spalding Sport Stamford Stamford Sport Duncan Browne
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE