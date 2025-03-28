A teenage football ace has marked her international debut with a stunning goal.

Harper Graham was on target as she helped the England Women’s Under 15s team record a 5-1 victory against Scotland.

The 14-year-old, from Langtoft, was selected for an International camp that saw the Lionesses play friendly fixtures against their near-neighbours and European high-flyers Spain.

Harper Graham netted on her England debut

“I was really happy to receive my first call-up and to not only start against Scotland but to score as well really is a dream come true,” the Bourne Grammar student said.

“It’s given me a taste of international football and I’m already looking forward to the next international camp.”

After singing the national anthem, Harper got her name on the scoresheet by heading home a pinpoint cross in front of a sizeable crowd at England’s St George’s Park complex.

The five-day camp continued with training and analysis at the state-of-the-art complex before relocating to London to play the second friendly at Eton College.

The international call-up caps a very busy year for Harper, who has also represented Lincolnshire County Schoolgirls, visited Spain and Italy on a futsal tour and signed a two-year PGA contract with Leicester City’s Academy.

Alongside playing at Leicester City, Harper has been a key part of the Deeping United U15 boys team this campaign.