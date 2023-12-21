Home   Stamford   News   Article

Stamford girl, 15, arrested after violence in Peterborough city centre

By Kerry Coupe
Published: 09:27, 21 December 2023

A teenage girl from Stamford was among four people arrested after violence broke out in Peterborough city centre in the early hours of this morning.

Police were called at 1.50am this morning (Thursday, December 21) to reports of violence in Westgate, Peterborough.

Two men were taken to Peterborough Hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries.

A 15-year-old girl from Stamford has been arrested on suspicion of assault.

Two 17-year-old boys from Peterborough and a 27-year-old man from London have been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

They all remain in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

