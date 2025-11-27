Home   Stamford   News   Article

Teenage motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash in Ryhall Road, Stamford, near Borderville Sports Centre

By Lincs Online Reporter
Published: 08:57, 27 November 2025

A teenage motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital following a crash last night.

The accident happened at 3.55pm on Ryhall Road in Stamford, close to Borderville Sports Centre, and involved a Mini Cooper and a motorbike.

Police have today confirmed that the 17-year-old rider of the motorbike was airlifted to hospital after the Magpas air ambulance was called to the scene. They are still in hospital in a serious condition.

The accident closed Ryhall Road in Stamford on November 26. Photo: Iliffe Media
The road between the A6121 mini roundabout at Ryhall and at Rutland Road’s junction with Ryhall Road was closed while investigations were ongoing.

It reopened at about 11pm.

