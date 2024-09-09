A teenager has admitted a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Officers were called to a report of an assault in Foundry Road, Stamford during the early hours of Monday, April 1.

Lincolnshire Police said a man was taken to hospital to receive medical treatment after the incident.

Lincoln Crown Court

Archie Coulson, 19, of Uffington Road in Stamford pleaded guilty to a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm when he appeared at Lincoln Crown Court today (Monday, September 9).

Coulson had previously pleaded guilty to carrying a kitchen knife in Foundry Road on April 1.

Michael Cranmer-Brown, defending, asked for a sentence on Coulson to be adjourned for the preparation of a probation and psychiatric report.

"He is a young man," Mr Cranmer-Brown told the court.

A second man has already pleaded guilty to three offences relating to the incident.

Jamie Musgrove, 20, of Kesteven Road, Stamford admitted wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, having an offensive weapon and assaulting an emergency worker.

Two other men facing a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm are due to stand trial at Lincoln Crown Court on September 23.

They are Ellis Musgrove, 27, of Kesteven Road, Stamford and George Broom, 26, of Spinney Lane, Ryhall.

Coulson and Jamie Musgrove will be sentenced at the conclusion of that trial.

All four defendants remain in custody while on remand.