Potential air cadets can have a taste of squadron life over two evenings.

Tomorrow (Wednesday, October 8) from 7.10pm to 8.50pm the RAF Air Cadets 2071 Stamford Squadron is holding an open evening at The Cadet Hut, 13a Sandringham Close, Stamford. The What3Words location for the hut is resort.share.gravy.

Boys and girls can join the air cadets to learn new skills through fun activities at the age of 12, in Year 8 and above. Teenagers continue to be eligible to join until their 17th birthday.

Cpl Theo Jackson leads the drill in Stamford

2071 Stamford Squadron Air Cadets shoulder-to-shoulder with members of the Royal Air Force

The following Wednesday (October 15) there will be a taster evening from 6.55pm to 9.05pm at the same location.

There is no obligation for cadets to join the military or to serve, although there are opportunities to try out and gain skills in related activities, including communications, navigation and flying.

For more information email adj.2071@rafac.mod.gov.uk or parents and potential cadets can bring questions along to either of the evenings.