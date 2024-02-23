Home   Stamford   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Air cadets open evening offers teenagers fun things to do in Stamford

By Suzanne Moon
-
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 05:00, 23 February 2024

Would-be air cadets can have a taste of the high life – as well as discovering what’s on offer on their doorstep.

The 2071 (Stamford) RAF Air Cadets open evening will provide information about activities for its members, including flying and gliding, radio and cyber, target shooting, first aid, camps, Duke of Edinburgh Award challenges, and helping out at charity events.

The taster is from 6.55pm to 9pm on Monday, March 18, at the squadron’s headquarters located at 13a Sandringham Close, Stamford.

Stamford Air Cadets are holding an open evening for young people to join them
Stamford Air Cadets are holding an open evening for young people to join them

Air Cadets can be aged 12 (if in Year 8) through to 17.

Get the latest news to your inbox by signing up for The Briefing

Stamford Air Cadets are holding an open evening for young people to join them
Stamford Air Cadets are holding an open evening for young people to join them

Potential new recruits can turn up at any time during the open evening to have a look around and ask questions.

Education Events Family Human Interest Stamford What's On News Suzanne Moon
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE