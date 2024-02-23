Would-be air cadets can have a taste of the high life – as well as discovering what’s on offer on their doorstep.

The 2071 (Stamford) RAF Air Cadets open evening will provide information about activities for its members, including flying and gliding, radio and cyber, target shooting, first aid, camps, Duke of Edinburgh Award challenges, and helping out at charity events.

The taster is from 6.55pm to 9pm on Monday, March 18, at the squadron’s headquarters located at 13a Sandringham Close, Stamford.

Air Cadets can be aged 12 (if in Year 8) through to 17.

Potential new recruits can turn up at any time during the open evening to have a look around and ask questions.