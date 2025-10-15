A telehandler fire spread to nearby hay before firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze.

Fire crews from Market Deeping, Dogsthorpe in Peterborough and the ‘north roaming fire engine’ attended the incident in Tallington Road, Bainton, shortly after 3pm yesterday (October 14).

They arrived to find the fire well developed and crew members had to wear breathing apparatus while they put it out using a hose. They returned to their stations by 4.45pm.

The cause of the fire was accidental.