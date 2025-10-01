Temporary street closures are being considered this Christmas to encourage shoppers to support independent retailers.

High Street, Ironmonger Street and Broad Street in Stamford are typically closed for the annual Christmas market - this year taking place on Sunday, November 30.

But now St Mary’s Street and St Mary’s Hill look likely to be added to the closures, allowing for additional stalls, entertainment and traffic-free shopping.

Samantha Drewery, owner of Marcia May shoe shop in St Mary's Street, Stamford. Photo: Iliffe Media

It followed an appeal on behalf of independent retailers in the area by Samantha Drewery of Marcia May Shoes, St Mary’s Street.

She spoke at the start of a meeting of Stamford Town Council on Monday (September 29) to make a request, having addressed the council previously when Stamford Town Bridge was closed, causing a drop in shopper footfall.

Following debate, on Monday evening Stamford Town Council resolved to include the two additional streets in the road closures for the Sunday Christmas market, and to look into closing them the Thursday night beforehand (November 27) from 5pm to 6.30pm, to coincide with the Christmas light switch on.