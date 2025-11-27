Former council houses have been snapped up by private buyers, generating cash to build new local authority properties.

A dozen houses at Lumby’s Terrace, off Water Street in Stamford, were put on the market for £195,000 each in September after South Kesteven District Council decided it would be better off without them.

It would have had to spend thousands of pounds on renovations to the Grade II listed properties and stood to gain more than £2.3 million from the sale. Previous council tenants had already been found alternative accommodation.

Notices on the doors of sold properties in Lumby's Terrace, Stamford. Photo: Iliffe Media

Ross Dykes from Willow and Stone Properties acted as sales agent. He said: “I’m pleased to confirm that we have now sold, subject to contract, all 12 properties on Lumby’s Terrace.

“The response was fantastic, with strong interest from a wide variety of buyers. Although I can’t comment on pricing at this stage, many felt they offered exceptional value for the opportunity to live in the heart of Stamford within such beautiful stone buildings.

“Our buyers range from a few first-time purchasers and those looking for a main residence to a number of investors as well as a couple of second-home owners. All are committed to restoring the properties sympathetically, updating them while working within the listed building guidelines.

Ross Dykes from Willow and Stone Properties outside Lumby's Terrace in Stamford. Photo: Iliffe Media

“It will be wonderful to see the transformations once the work is complete and the terrace is brought back to its former glory. It has been an incredible journey, and I’m delighted that we’ve secured sales on every property.”

South Kesteven District Council plans to demolish garages it owns off Kesteven Road in Stamford and build 13 one and two-bedroom council homes.

In doing this it aims to free up larger council houses for families.

The council’s cabinet member for housing, Virginia Moran (Ind), indicated in a recent meeting that money from the sale of Lumby’s Terrace would be used towards the Kesteven Road homes, although these are still awaiting planning permission.