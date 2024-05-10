A school pupil has used her way with words to land a coveted national public speaking accolade.

Tessa Herdale was named Best Speaker at this year’s ESU-Churchill Public Speaking Competition, the largest public-speaking competition in England and Wales.

The Stamford School pupil beat speakers from 11 other teams at the finals, held at Churchill College, Cambridge, on Sunday.

Winning speaker Tessa Herdale (11th from right) and the grand finalists at the ESU-Churchill Public Speaking Competition

It was the culmination of a contest which has featured over 105 heats and more than 350 teams from schools across England and Wales.

The three-strong Stamford School team finished sixth, and Tessa said the format of the competition had been ‘useful, interesting, and fun’.

The audience heard speeches on topics including the real meaning of an apology and the ethics of modern tourism. Students also were able to chair events and ask insightful questions of other speeches.

The grand final was judged by public speaking and oracy experts, including John Ray, the award-winning senior correspondent with ITV News.

The ESU-Churchill Public Speaking Competition is organised by the English-Speaking Union and sponsored by the International Churchill Society and aims to encourage collaboration between schools.