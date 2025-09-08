It can be hard to find the right activity that combines having fun and keeping fit, but for Nessa Winters it was as easy as ABC.

A fan of Parkrun, the 5km events that take place across the country at 9am every Saturday, she decided to complete the alphabet by taking part in events that start with each of the letters.

The Uffington resident did her first Parkrun in 2013 and was involved in setting up Rutland Water Parkrun a decade ago with her partner, Darren Barratt. She has completed the route from Normanton Church over the Empingham dam and back more than a hundred times and so had 'R' well and truly ticked off.

Vanessa and Darren in Great Yarmouth

Her final letter - final with a caveat - was J, completed this summer at the new Jubilee Parkrun in Bedford.

"One of the trickiest ones was Z, which can't be done in the UK," said Nessa. "For that I travelled to Zuiderpark in The Hague, Netherlands, although there is one near Krakow in Poland that starts with a Z too.

"Some of the letters I’ve ticked off several times at different locations but the letter I can't get yet is X.

In Holland

Darren and Nessa in Copenhagen

“Darren says if he wins a million on the lottery he'll set up a 'Xylophone Parkrun' and build a hotel next to it. He thinks he stands to make a fortune, given that quite a few people are trying to complete the alphabet too."

Aside from Rutland Water being an obvious favourite, one of the most enjoyable for Nessa was Fountains Abbey in North Yorkshire, a National Trust property that opens early for Parkrunners on Saturday mornings, so they can have the views to themselves.

"It was a cool autumn morning when I went up there and there was mist over the abbey ruins," said Nessa.

"Even the Parkruns that are four times around a playing field aren't bad though. Every event is well supported by volunteers and marshals, and that creates a great atmosphere."

Up in Nottinghamshire

Due to an achilles issue, Nessa has had to walk her most recent Parkruns but this doesn't matter. The events encourage participation and inclusivity, which is perhaps why they have gained such a huge number of participants and venues over a relatively short time.

"My mum, Yvonne, did her first Parkrun at the age of 69 when she was up visiting, and was cheered by the marshals just as much as the people at the front,” said Nessa.

“She loved it and went home and started going to her local Parkrun in Exmouth. She is now 78 and has now completed 250, and although she walks the 5k, she runs over the line for her 'finish photo'.

Nessa and her mum at the Parkrun in Exmouth

Nessa in Leicestershire

"It's been good for her health, she's made new friends, and she'll often message me on a Saturday morning about her Parkrun - we have something new in common.

"For older people, and for all ages more generally, Parkrun is something in the week to look forward to. Plus, those who wouldn't normally go out and walk 5km end up doing so regularly."

Many of the courses are suitable for people in wheelchairs or who use sticks to aid their mobility.

A rainy one at Manor Field, Whittlesey

At West End Park in March, Cambridgeshire

And for those who don't want to run or walk each week, Parkrun organisers are always on the lookout for volunteers to marshal, take photos, scan participants' barcodes at the finish, and more jobs besides.

For Nessa, 'Parkrun tourism', as it is called, has encouraged her not only to run or walk each week, but to visit interesting and beautiful places she wouldn't have considered.

"Darren and I spent a recent weekend up on the East Yorkshire coast, at Bridlington and Filey for the Sewerby Hall Parkrun," she said.

Nessa and Darren at Severn Bridge parkrun in Chepstow

Enjoying Ely

"We wouldn't have considered spending a weekend up there, but we did because of Parkrun, and it was lovely. Another trip was to the Severn Bridge Parkrun in Chepstow, Wales, where we had a fantastic time.

"We've been to the Forest of Dene, North Yorkshire and the Lancashire coast.

"One of the good things about travelling around to different Parkruns is that you know what you're getting in terms of format. They all start at 9am on a Saturday and there is a briefing beforehand, and marshals, so you know where to go.

Nessa hits Wisbech Parkrun

Visiting Northampton

"But the different locations bring all sorts of scenery, including hills and sand dunes, as well as places to explore while you're there."

Shortly after completing her A to Z of Parkruns, Nessa’s partner Darren Barratt followed suit.