10 years ago

Three GP practices in Stamford have merged with others in Northamptonshire to create a 'super-practice' serving more than 100,000 patients.

St Mary's Medical Centre, Sheepmarket Surgery and The Little Surgery are to merge with Lakeside Healthcare.

The 'super-practice' will serve the healthcare needs of more than 100,000 patients across Northamptonshire, Rutland, Lincolnshire and Cambridgeshire.

Partners from the surgeries involved said the merger would offer a number of benefits to patients and practices alike.

Dr Miles Langdon, partner at St Mary's Medical Centre, said: "This merger ensures we shall be able to continue to provide the same level of excellent care to our patients that we believe

they deserve; the same or better levels of access; and offer more services in the future. It is truly an exciting development."

Dr Angus Macdonald, a partner at Sheepmarket, said the merger was about "ensuring we continue to provide the very best service we can".

And Dr John Fields, partner at The Little Surgery said: "We see this merger as an opportunity to improve our ability to provide greater continuity of care to our most vulnerable patients while ensuring we maintain great overall service access for all our patients."

10 years ago: Pupils at Brooke Priory School in Oakham were delighted to receive a thank you card from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge after they sent the couple a congratulations card on the birth of Princess Charlotte

An inventor with more than a million YouTube followers has unveiled his latest project: an underground bunker in his back garden.

Colin Furze from Stamford has teamed up with Sky 1 for the new comedy-drama You, Me and The Apocalypse, and is part-way through building a steel bunker.

This is Colin's biggest project yet and a departure from his usual schemes, which include a rocket-powered bicycle and a mobility scooter capable of 70mph.

The number of visitors to this year's Stamford Georgian Festival "far exceeded" the 22,000 people who enjoyed the last event two years ago.

Head of Visit England James Berresford joined TV historian Lucy Worsley to officially open the event.

Mr Berresford said: "It's a real pleasure to see how the festival has developed and how the programme has developed into something you can be more than proud of.

"To my mind Stamford offers a quintessential English heritage experience and its festivals like this that help put any district on the map. You are in danger of making Stamford my very favourite tourism town."

A highlight of the festival was a carnival re-enactment of a bull run, which culminated in a show on The Meadows, watched by a crowd of 5,000, where a bull was set alight to a background of fireworks and music.

25 years ago: Farewell to Pat and Jane Taylor, landlords of the Lord Burghley in Broad Street, Stamford and before that, Stamford Arts Centre bar. The Lord Burghley is now run by Tom Griffiths and Mick Maksimovic, former landlord at The Dolphin

25 years ago

Patients can book out-patient appointments at their convenience, instead of being told when to attend.

Stamford Hospital chiefs have £130,000 funding to launch a revolutionary appointments system, which they believe will cut waiting lists.

Stamford Hospital service manager Pat Friend said: "It will allow patients to arrange appointments which fit in with their particular needs and commitments.

"It should also result in shorter waiting times as fewer appointments are lost because of people missing them."

Mrs Friend said the service would initially be for out-patient appointments but would be extended to allow patients needing an operation to arrange admission dates at their convenience.

Stamford Hospital's selection for a pilot scheme was announced by health secretary Alan Milburn.

Eighty employees at Vesuvius UK in King's Cliffe were told on Tuesday the factory will wind down between now and the middle of next year.

The plant, formerly King's Cliffe Super Refractions, manufactures heat-resistant products for use in foundries, for example.

Pierre Franken, Vesuvius northern Europe president, admitted employees were shocked by the announcement but said they would be offered favourable redundancy packages and, where possible, the chance to relocate to Chesterfield, where the company would focus its operations.

Ian Hetherington, chairman of King's Cliffe Parish Council, said the closure was devastating for the village.

A blue eel caught in the River Welland may just be a 'red herring'.

Ernest Flynn, 81, of Ryhall Road, Stamford, was walking by the river in Water Street when he noticed two fishermen had caught the eel.

He spoke with them, took it home, skinned and gutted it, but discovered that rather than it being the usual silver colour, it was, in fact, blue.

Ernest contacted the Environment Agency who told him to keep it in a freezer and they would get back to him.

Fisheries development officer for the Environment Agency, Nigel Tomlinson said: "Eels have complex migration habits taking them to different environments.

"They take up pigments from various things which can be transferred to the flesh. If the eel was aquamarine then there may be a problem but just a slight change from silver to a blueish colour, I believe, is nothing to worry about. I think the colour may be a bit of a red herring."

25 years ago: Ernest Flynn, 81, of Ryhall Road, Stamford, with his 'blue eel'

Burglars made a hole in the roof to steal cash and a gun from a veterinary practice.

And now police fear the pistol will fall into the wrong hands.

The theft from the Burghley Vet Centre in St Leonard’s Street, Stamford, bears similarities to raids on the sub-post office in Market Deeping and on a charity shop in Stamford town centre.

The raiders searched the vets to find money after an unsuccessful attack on the safe.

They also stole a Webley and Scott single shot pistol used to kill animals humanely. It is unloaded but potentially dangerous.

Police said it could be used by criminals to intimidate members of the public who would be unlikely to realise what it was.

In the Deeping raid last Saturday night, burglars made a hole in the roof and forced the safe.

And on Sunday, September 15, thieves broke into the Oxfam shop in High Street, Stamford, and stole cash.

50 years ago: The Children of Stage Craft Group, Deeping St James, from left Susan Freshwater, Bruce Morgan, Vanessa Wood, Shona Stewart and Sara Morgan

50 years ago

The Deepings Comprehensive School's plan to buy a new mini bus has been put back for a year, because Lincolnshire County Council has refused to pay for the vehicle's tax and insurance.

The school will now have to keep their present bus, which has already travelled 80,000 miles, as the council will pay for this.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire County Council said the old Kesteven County Council used to pay tax and insurance on school buses, but no other part of the county did this.

He added that schools get a capitation allowance each year, and they are expected to pay for the running costs of the school out of that, including tax and insurance.

'Disappointing'

Deputy headmaster of the school, Mr Peter Heyes, said: "It is very disappointing. The parents have performed a number of fundraising events to get money to buy a new bus, and we were hoping the council would pay for the tax and insurance. Now we have to wait a bit longer.

"The capitation allowance is the amount given by the county for the running of the school, and books and other equipment. The money needed to run the bus is rather more than we can take out of this allowance."

50 years ago: Stamford Rugby Club's first XI

A listed building within the Stamford Town Scheme was sold for £20,000 at an auction sale in the George Hotel on Friday.

No 1 All Saints' Place, a stone-built Regency town house, was bought by Mr Mitchell-Smith, of Beverley Gardens, Stamford.

It contains a hall, three reception rooms, five bedrooms, two bathrooms and a kitchen. There is also a walled-in garden. Auctioneers were Messrs Fox Vergette and Richardsons.

50 years ago: 2071 Squadron ATC took part in a 12-mile map reading exercise at Stamford, Easton-on-the-Hill and Ketton

The date of the commencement of the long-awaited Uppingham North by-pass has finally been fixed for 1978, it was announced at a special meeting of the parish council.

The meeting had been called, said chairman Coun Alan Snodin, because their observations on the new plan were required, and would be sent straight away to the Department of the Environment.

The chief differences between this plan and that put forward by the old Rutland County Council were that the line of the by-pass had been moved further from Ayston village, and the A6003 junction had been changed from a flyover bridge to a surface roundabout.

50 years ago: Taking part in Rutland Round Table's 14-mile Reservoir Walk

The foods price list went up and down like a yo-yo in September with a final drop of 18p in the total.

There were drops in jam, flour, potatoes and sugar. But up went our old friends. Ten fish fingers, again by another penny a packet, disinfectant, eggs, cabbage, and frozen peas.

Two pounds of Golden Delicious apples (plentiful just now) fell by 11p and bacon went down by 4p.

Our list:

Ten fish fingers 33p

Half pound butter 15p

Twin-tub pack of margarine 25p

Large jar coffee 77p

Quarter of tea 9p

Large packet digestive biscuits 20½p

Large tin baked beans 12½p

Large size disinfectant 52p

Large packet biological detergent 35p

One pound red cheese 37p

Two pound apples 23p

Dozen standard eggs 38p

Pound through-cut bacon 60p

Cornflakes 19½p

Jam 23½p

Loaf of bread 16½p

Tomato sauce 27½p

Two pounds of sugar 22p

Twin pack toilet paper 22p

Two pounds New Zealand lamb shoulder £1.05

Large bag plain flour 19½p

Drum of salt 9½p

Cooking oil 65p

Three pounds potatoes 22p

Pound frozen peas 24p

Cabbage 8p

Total £8.21

50 years ago: Mrs Martha Maltby, of 1 Harrington Crescent, Exton, was the first resident of the village to receive the new Meals on Wheels Service, run by the Women's Royal Voluntary Service. Pictured are Mrs M Healey and Mrs B Higgins and Mrs Maltby

100 years ago

Considerable enthusiasm was shown at a meeting at the town hall on Tuesday of the prospective shareholders of the new Corn Exchange.

The mayor Mr H Kelham, who presided, explained that the provisional committee had considered two schemes.

The first was to reconstruct the building on similar lines as before the fire, the cost of which would be approximately £2,000, and the second, which the committee recommended should be adopted, was to build a combined Corn Exchange and first-class concert hall, with permanent stage and proscenium, a sliding roof and gallery.

This scheme, it was estimated, would cost an additional £3,000.

Mr TS Duncomb thought it was a good debt for Stamfordians, who ought to exert every endeavour to prevent the borough becoming a third-class town.

The site of the old Corn-exchange, which was destroyed by fire in March, was recently purchased by a syndicate for £2,303.

50 years ago: Nobody would notice a thing

The inaugural meeting of the winter session of the Stamford Technical School was presided over by the mayor Mr H Kelham.

In the course of an address, Mr WT Phipps, chief education officer for Kesteven, said about 150 girls and youths between the ages of 14 and 18 attended the evening classes last year, but there were in Stamford about 500 who did not receive tuition there. What about those? Mr Phipps suggested that they might be receiving as much education as they wanted from the public library, but he had only visited it once and he thought on that occasion that it wanted livening up.

The Marquess of Exeter spoke in a happy vein and said he was pleased to see a cooking class in the school curriculum. He considered it was far more important for a girl to know how to get the apple into the dumpling than to get canned fruit out of its tin. (Laughter.)

50 years ago: Modern styling guaranteed

On Saturday evening Mrs William Louth left her home in Horbling to fetch her weekly supply of groceries from the village shop, and, while conversing with Miss Owston, who was serving her, she suddenly collapsed.

Miss Owston left the shop to procure the assistance of a neighbour, and, although only a minute or two had elapsed by the time they returned, Mrs Louth had passed away.

The deceased, who was 71 years of age, was the mother of a large family.

At the inquest, on Monday, a verdict of death from natural causes was returned.

100 years ago: From the days when dads were less involved with children's bowel movements

A visit was paid to the Congregational Church, on Tuesday, by the Rev SM Berry, secretary of the Congregational Union of England and Wales.

During the afternoon, Dr Berry preached to a small congregation on the subject of "The Transfiguration."

A public tea was later held in the Albert Hall, at which both the Pastor, the Rev JD Carnegie, and Sir Richard Winfrey spoke.

Sir Richard congratulated the church, with which he had been associated for a considerable time, on the progress that had been made, more particularly in regard to the installation of a new organ.

Dr Berry said the work of the church was to make true-hearted men and women, and to set the right note in regard to industrial unrest.

He believed that if the young people realised the greatness of the church they would rally to fight its great battles against the many evils that existed.

He deplored the statements of many brilliant writers who gave pessimistic views on England, religion, theology, and the church in their newspapers. He did not agree that England was “going to the dogs”, and expressed hope that the leaders of capital and labour would get together and settle their problems from unselfish viewpoints and in the interest of the community as a whole.

The singing was led by the choir, with Mr FM Walker at the organ.

100 years ago: Put the clocks back on retiring please

At Oundle Police Court, on Monday, George Potter, who gave his address as Barn Hill, Stamford, was charged with stealing two silver plated altar vases from the church at Easton-on-the-Hill.

A remand of eight days was granted.

200 years ago

On Sunday evening last a young man named Thomas Emmerson, of Bourne, who had come to Stamford on an engagement to take care of three or four horses belonging to members of the Holland Yeomanry, was unfortunately drowned in consequence of venturing into the River Welland to water one of the horses, near the gas-works.

A boat was taken to the spot as speedily as possible, and the body was got out with some signs of life remaining, but from indiscretion on the part of by-standers and assistants, in raising the body with the head downwards, under the ignorant notion of allowing the water to escape, the spark of life was extinguished.

Verdict, accidentally drowned. The deceased was 29 years of age and had been married only a short time.

The new infirmary. The following lines were recently found affixed to the beautiful gate of the Whitefriars in Stamford, in apparent allusion to the new use of the seat of the old monastery.

"Where once the white-rob'd Friar, with priestly state, Held his high rule within this hallow'd gate, Another FAYER shall reign with healing skill, And this blest site continue FRYER's still."

To be let, good malting office with every requisite convenience, situated at Uppingham, in the County of Rutland. For further particulars apply to Mrs S Baines, of Uppingham aforesaid.