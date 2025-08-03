A family has launched a foundation to support village groups and leave a legacy to one of its most active members.

Voluntary and non-profit groups in Gretton can apply for grants of up to £500 to support activities or projects through the Susan Forsey Foundation.

Susan was an active presence in the parish’s community life, but is now in a care home, having been diagnosed with vascular dementia five years ago.

Susan Forsey

“We've lived in Gretton for 38 years and in that time, we've done a lot to help the village in various ways,” said Susan’s husband, Terry.

“Susan was on the parent-teachers association at the school, was a parish councillor for eight years, helped the Travers Foundation with me.

“We ran the Gretton Music Festival for seven years together, so she was a very, very active person in the village.”

He added: “This is very much our way of remembering her.

“Susan and I had wanted to set something like this up for a while, and earlier this year, I just thought, ‘there's no point hanging around - Susan's story is happening’.”

The charity is independent from the Travers Foundation which Terry launched in 2012 and now chairs to help fund talented youngsters across the region trying to make their way in sport, music and the arts.

Travers Foundation founder Terry Forsey with Lord-Lieutenant of Rutland, Dr Sarah Furness

“The funding is different, it’s targeting different people, different trustees, the only thing in common is me,” he explained.

“This is very much a family affair. The trustees are all members of the family and the funding comes from the family.”

Terry retired to care for Susan after a successful career in computer software, including running a consultancy for 20 years.

“It’s been a tough old journey over the last five years,” said Terry.

“To know in advance that you're going on a journey that you didn't actually plan for and there's nothing you can do about it. That's what dementia is all about, unfortunately.

“It's a cruel disease and there's absolutely nothing you can do to stop its journey. And that's the sad thing about it.

“She’s been extremely well looked after. She's immobile, she's non-communicative, but she's content. I can't ask for more really at this stage.”

There will be two funding rounds a year, with the first window for applications opening from Friday (August 1) to September 15.

The spring window will open from February 1 to March 15 next year, with trustees meeting twice each year at the end of March and September to decide which are successful.

Applications can be submitted at https://www.susanforsey.org.uk/

As well as creating a lasting and fitting legacy, the foundation is also the couple’s way of thanking the thriving village.

It has between 20 and 30 groups, including scouts, guides, a football and cricket club, a historical society, gardening society, church, and village hall.

“Many of us do well out of life through our hard work, and we’ve benefitted from living in the community over the years,” he said.

“I've benefitted from running a business here and employing people from the village, and I can recognise that by giving back something.”

Terry decided to launch the charity on their 43rd wedding anniversary on Thursday last week (July 24).

“When I visited Susan yesterday, I made the point of telling her that we've gone ahead and done what I've always said we're going to do.”