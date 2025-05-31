When it comes to places in which to volunteer, John Clare Cottage offers something pretty special.

The Peasant Poet’s birthplace and home now comprises a small museum, an attractive tea room serving homemade cakes, and a beautiful garden - part of which was created by TV gardener Adam Frost.

Clare lived in only a third of the thatched, white-walled cottage in Woodgate, Helpston - a small living room and kitchen, and two upstairs rooms.

John Clare Cottage, Helpston

But having bought the whole property and garden two decades ago, The John Clare Trust has restored it so visitors can gain a sense of what it would have been like in the 40 years Clare lived there, from his birth in 1793 until 1832 when he moved to Northborough.

Recently appointed director of the trust, Keira Harvey, says she would like to share what they do with more volunteers, particularly those who might bring behind-the-scenes skills, as well as those associated with meeting visitors.

“As a charity, it would be great to hear from people from an accounting background, but also from people who enjoy research,” said Keira.

John Clare's kitchen

“We have various ideas of how to broaden the experience for visitors, which include looking at what John Clare’s experience was later in his life, when he faced mental health challenges and lived in asylums.

“Research volunteers could look at this aspect and provide more information for museum visitors.”

Zena Bowtle is one of the newest volunteers, and spends a day a week welcoming visitors, showing them museum exhibits and serving them homemade cakes.

“I was looking around for volunteer posts, having been made redundant and nearing retirement age,” she said.

Volunteer Zena Bowtle pours a tea for site manager Hilary Steele in the tearoom

“Having worked all my life, to suddenly stop felt strange, and I didn’t want my days to feel like Groundhog Day. In this role I feel I have a purpose, and having spent two decades working in hospitality, I can offer something that’s needed.”

Since joining the team, Zena has also developed a real interest in the life of John Clare, having known little about him before May.

“This place has a sense of history, and there is a good feeling to be had when you can share this with visitors,” she said.

A selection of homemade cakes are served by volunteers in the tearoom

“There’s a great atmosphere at John Clare Cottage and it’s a lovely team of volunteers.”

Allan Crowson lives in West Deeping, a place he has been church warden for about 40 years. During his earlier working life he was an agricultural mechanic at Motors and Tractors in Barnack Road, Stamford, and Fentons in Kates Bridge.

More recently he’s been volunteering in the garden at John Clare Cottage, beginning when Adam Frost’s 2012 Gold Medal-winning Chelsea Flower Show garden was moved into the grounds

Site manger Hilary Steele, trust director Keira Harvey, John Clare in statue form, and volunteers Zena Bowtle, Allan Crowson and Michael Offer

Allan takes pride in ensuring the gardens continue to look beautiful for visitors. He spends time scything grass and clearing weeds by hand - no chemicals are used - as well as trimming, tying back and keeping the borders in tiptop shape.

He is keen to point out he’s not a one-man band - Barbara Duerden, her husband and daughter have been involved with the garden over the years, as have other volunteers.

But more support is still needed, and it would be a shame for Allan’s knowledge of the garden - including trees that may have been growing when John Clare lived there - not to be shared.

Volunteer Allan Crowson under the wisteria in John Clare's garden

“I got my gardening skills from my father,” said Allan, who was born in 1943. “He used to grow veg so we had more to eat during rationing.

“I’m not looking to stop volunteering yet, but I can’t go on doing it forever. It would be nice to build up a team of about half a dozen of us. I would hate to see the garden get in a mess.”

John Clare Cottage is open to visitors from 10.30am to 2.30pm Wednesdays to Saturdays.

An open afternoon for potential volunteers takes place from 3pm on June 7. Those interested can just turn up.

A statue of John Clare stands outside his former home in Helpston

Who was John Clare?

John Clare (July 13, 1793 to May 20, 1864) was a romantic poet often referred to as 'the peasant poet'.

The son of a farm labourer, he was famous in his lifetime for his celebrations of the English countryside and his upset about The Enclosure Acts, which allowed common land to transfer to private ownership.

In later life, after his alcohol consumption increased and his mental health declined, he was committed to an asylum in Essex. In July 1841, he escaped from an asylum and returned to Northborough, covering 80 miles in four days, but was certified insane again in December of that year, and admitted to an asylum in Northampton until his death in 1864, from a stroke.

After his death aged 71 he was buried in St Botolph's Churchyard in Helpston.