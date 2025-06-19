A football match held to honour the memory of a teammate was a friendship and fundraising winner.

The event at King’s Cliffe Active on Saturday, June 14, was organised to raise funds in memory of Andrew “Mooch” Duell, who died last March.

King's Cliffe memorial match

So much money was donated that there are now plans for a bench in the village and possibly a memorial area.

Players, supporters, villagers and family members gathered before the match while Andrew’s uncle, Richard Lattimore, said a few words. Mooch’s match boots and Newcastle scarf were present with a memories book for people to leave a message.

Local referee Reg Parker - well known to the players – took charge, enjoying the spirit the games were played in. Refreshments were laid on afterwards at King’s Cliffe Ex-Serviceman’s.

King's Cliffe memorial match referee Reg Parker

One of the day’s organisers, Justin Osborne, said: “They say that football is just a sport but on Saturday it was so much more - players and families rekindling their friendships from yesteryear while remembering a friend and teammate.

“The day went very well with players travelling from far and wide to be part of it. Mooch was very fondly thought of and the love for him was huge.”

King's Cliffe memorial match orange team

King's Cliffe memorial match yellow team

King's Cliffe memorial match white team

Mr Lattimore said: “It was fantastic to see so many familiar faces up at the Active and get chatting about what people had been doing since they stopped playing.

“Football brought us all together again.”

The prospect of the fundraiser becoming an annual event has been mooted.