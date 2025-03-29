A railway volunteer is helping to raise awareness of a condition that affects people of all ages across the area.

James Rollo is a regular volunteer at Nene Valley Railway, and a supporter of Autism Awareness Month, which takes place in April.

Having previously taken part in a fundraising ‘night walk’, as well as sponsored horse walks and riding demonstrations for children with special needs, his year he has decided to hold an event involving ‘Thomas’, one of the engines that runs on the Nene Valley Railway line.

James Rollo with Thomas, ready for an autism awareness event at Nene Valley Railway

James is lucky enough to have the job of cleaning Thomas - something he is proud to do for the charity-run railway, which brings pleasure to people of all ages. Over the past few days he has also had the opportunity to clean The Flying Scotsman while it has been running as a visitor to the Nene Valley Railway.

On Wednesday, April 2, the railway will be open especially for people with autism, and those who want to know more about it.

Those attending can ride behind Thomas on any or all of the Thomas trips that day between Wansford to Yarwell. There will be the chance to disembark at the platforms either end of the route and watch Thomas run around to join the front end of the train.

To book, people can visit https://nvr.org.uk/product.php/580/autism-awareness-day.

Tickets cost £10, with toddler tickets for children between 12 and 24 months £6, and carer tickets £9. There is no charge for babies and well-behaved dogs can come along.

Ticket prices include Thomas trips, the miniature model and garden railways, engine shed tours and access to quiet spaces. The gift shop, café and charity shop will be open.

James said: “I would recommend Nene Valley Railway to anyone who has autism. As a volunteer I can come in and do as little or as much as I like without feeling under pressure, and there are different jobs that need doing.

“I love working with the engine Thomas but my favourite is The Danish 656 ‘Tinkerbell’, which was the first I cleaned. It gave me confidence in what I could do.”

James, 31, who lives at Tallington Lakes, is hoping for a good turnout on April 2. Proceeds from the day will support Nene Valley Railway’s ‘Back on Track’ appeal, which aims to secure the local attraction for years to come.

“I’ve been coming to Nene Valley Railway since I was young and it’s been important for me over the years. I want it to be part of other people’s lives too.”