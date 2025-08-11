A mother and daughter are to tackle a 24-hour cycling challenge to support their parish church after it was targeted by thieves.

Jayne and Rhiannon Peasnell will take to a pair of exercise bikes from 7pm on Saturday, August 16, through to 7pm the following evening to raise much-needed funds for St Pega’s Church, in Peakirk.

Cycling under the name, the Pedalling Peasnells, they have set a £1,000 minimum target.

Meet the Pedalling Peasnells AKA Rhiannon and Jayne

“I’m 53 and St Pega’s has been part of my life since I was born,” said Jayne who is a member of the parochial church council at St Pega’s.

“It means a lot to me because I was born here in Peakirk and it's been part of lots of life events.”

Donations will go towards general upkeep of the 11th-century church, part of the Nine Bridges Benefice, which costs £25,000 a year to maintain.

They are also looking to install a new boiler and carry out work to preserve wall paintings discovered at the 1,008-year-old church.

“Three years ago, we had all our lead stolen off the roof, so that depleted our funds a lot,” Jayne said.

“So I just wanted to do something major to try and raise some money for the church and keep it going because it costs a lot of money every year to keep it running.

“It's such a lovely little church and I don't ever want to see it close.”

Jayne admitted she did not quite realise the scale of the challenge when it first came to mind.

A 442km or 274-mile route has been mapped out, starting out at Canterbury Cathedral and taking in cathedrals at Rochester, in Kent, St Paul’s in London, Chelmsford, St Albans, Ely and Peterborough before the final ‘run’ home to Peakirk.

They will take turns to have breaks and are inviting people to join them on the ‘ride’.

“I thought, to get people interested, let's just do something a bit crazy,” she said.

“I do enjoy cycling, but I just thought, well, let's just do something a little out there. It’s just something a bit radical.”

Jayne’s inspiration for the ride came from her dad, Michael.

“He has cycled all over the country, but most notably from Banbury to Lands End when he covered more than 270 miles,” she explained.

“I felt that I would like to experience that same feeling, even if I could only do virtually.”

Supporters will wave them off at 7pm and have planned a few activities for the fundraisers and visitors, including Sing with your Supper, a family picnic and cathedral trail, flower displays, culminating in Hymns and Pimms.

A fellow member of the congregation will also read the whole of St Matthew’s Gospel to the riders at 4am.

“We’ve called ourselves the Pedalling Peasnells and that conjures up the image that we cycle everywhere but we really don’t,” Jayne added.

“We are just normal common or garden people who want to support their lovely church.”

Visit https://justgiving.com/page/pedallingpeasnells to donate.

