Across the area teenagers are learning skills that could impress most adults - including how to fly.

Tearing up the trope of young people being physically lazy and addicted to their phones, RAF Air Cadets are busy marching in impressive formation, testing out survival skills and discovering the principles of flight.

In Stamford, the cadets of 2071 Squadron meet for four hours a week - on Monday and Wednesday evenings - which is quite a commitment for people whose evenings can involve homework from their various schools and colleges.

Cpl Theo Jackson leads the drill

But their dedication and enjoyment is apparent.

Corporal Euan Over is 14, having joined the cadets 18 months ago.

He lives in Carlby and attends King’s School in Peterborough, yet doesn’t let the logistics of time and travel dent his desire to succeed as an RAF Air Cadet.

Cpl Euan Over

Aged 17 he’ll need to leave the group, but sees himself gaining a degree in dentistry and becoming an RAF dental officer, or in a foreign language and becoming a military intelligence analyst.

“My grandpa was in the RAF,” he said. “He joined in 1957 and left in the 1960s to become a teacher, and it was him telling me about life in the RAF, and a school friend mentioning the cadets, that made me look up my local group.”

Cpl Over found 2071 (Stamford) Squadron, which like others across the area allows boys and girls to join from the age of 12 if they are in Year 8 at school.

Once in, the cadets learn the basics - how to address those in different ranks and the history of the organisation, which has roots before the First World War but established as the Air Defence Cadet Corps in 1938.

Inside the Air Training Corp Hut in Sandringham Close, Stamford

Stamford’s squadron dates from 1942, with their current HQ having opened 60 years ago.

Cadets also learn life skills, such as how to iron their uniforms and polish boots to a ‘mirror shine’.

And having those in the bag, they can progress to leadership and survival skills, go on camps and expeditions, and learn gliding and flying.

Cpl Seb Mills, who was excused from drill training due to a football injury

For 17-year-old Cpl Seb Mills from Essendine, flying is the goal. Currently studying A-level psychology, sociology and media, he hopes to join the RAF for its initial officer training followed by pilot training at RAF Cranwell in Lincolnshire.

“The best go on to fly the fast jets, and the Typhoons is what I’m aiming to fly,” he said.

“I’ve always thought aircraft are cool and being in the air is nice and peaceful - on a good day.”

The air cadets is open to boys and girls aged 12 (and in Year 8) up to aged 17

Cpl Mills is already a glider pilot with Buckminster Gliding Club, near Grantham, and his eldest brother was an RAF Puma pilot but has had to retire early due to injury.

“Becoming a cadet has given me a good indication of what a future in the military could be like,” added Cpl Mills. “You get a taste of military life.”

One of those preparing them for military life is 15-year-old Cpl Theo Jackson from Bourne, who leads the drill training - marching in the grounds of The Bluecoat School near their Sandringham Close headquarters.

Cpl Theo Jackson

A ‘firm but fair’ type, he issues commands like a seasoned drill instructor, while adding in good-humoured tips for those not quite keeping in step.

Cpl Jackson has experience of weekend cadet camps, having attended one last winter, and this half-term, while fellow pupils at Bourne Academy might be enjoying a lie in and playing computer games, he’ll be up on an RAF base in the Yorkshire Pennines taking part in activities such as flying.

Keeping an eye on them all is Flying Officer Danielle Rosemary Tetherton, officer in charge of 2071 (Stamford) Squadron.

FO Danielle Tetherton

She helps the cadets take part in their various activities, including flight simulations, flying with RAF pilots at Cranwell and occasionally Wittering, as well as commemorations such as the Battle of Britain Parade which took place in Stamford on Sunday, Remembrance Day, and volunteering at community events including Stamford Car Show and Stamford Santa Fun Run.

FO Tetherton became involved when her son joined the cadets in 2018. He’s now joining the military, one of several who have recently graduated from the squadron to take on further training in the RAF, the British Army, the Royal Marines and the Merchant Navy.

“Quite a few have come back to tell us where they are now, and some join us again for a formal dining-in night. It’s great to find out how well they are getting on.”

Practising for the Battle of Britain parade

2071 (Stamford) Squadron welcomes new cadets at any time, but is having an open evening on Wednesday, September 18 from 7pm until 9pm at the cadet Air Training Corps Hut, Sandringham Close, Stamford PE9 1HL.

Potential cadets and their families are welcome to come along, sample some activities, and chat to members of the squadron.

Cpl Theo Jackson leads the drill

Other squadrons are available…

2071 (Stamford)

Air Training Corps Hut, Sandringham Close, Stamford PE9 1HL

Meet Monday and Wednesday

2248 (Rutland)

The Cadet Centre, Penn Street, Oakham, Rutland, LE15 6BB

Meet Tuesday and Thursdays

47F (Grantham)

Triggs Yard, Watergate, Grantham, Lincs, NG31 6NT

Meet Tuesday and Thursdays

1406 (Spalding)

Cadet Centre, Castle Sports Complex, Pinchbeck Rd, Spalding, Lincs, PE11 1XD

Meet Tuesday and Thursdays

115 (Peterborough)

Cadet Centre, Saville Road, Westwood Estate, Peterborough, Cambs, PE3 7PR

Meet Monday and Wednesday