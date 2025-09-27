An artisan coffee shop by day - which becomes a vibrant restaurant by night - clinched the Best New Start-Up Award.

The Hub at Rutland Point opened in Morcott in December 2024 and by spring had announced its expansion thanks to a growing number of customers keen to keep coming back for more.

Collecting their Mercury Business Award on stage from Asher Francis of category sponsor Alltech, were The Hub co-owners Joe Scothern and Dan Lever.

Co-owners Dan Lever, centre, and Joe Scothern, right, of The Hub at Rutland Point receive the Best New Start-Up Award from Asher Francis of category sponsor Alltech. Photo: Iliffe Media/Chris Lowndes

Dan admitted to being ‘shocked’ at being chosen as the winner against tough competition from St George’s Food Hub in Stamford and The Rutland Hideaways in Little Bytham, before thanking the judges and employees in their team.

Joe added: “We came here not expecting to win and so this has come as a complete surprise.

“It’s our aim to keep doing what we do well, provide something special for the community, and to grow - but not too quickly, so that we lose sight of things.

“It would be nice to open a second and maybe a third site in a way that would support the local communities.”

The Hub at Rutland Point, which is known for its coffee and cakes, is holding a Macmillan Coffee Morning on Wednesday (September 24) from 10.30am.

It has regular events throughout the week, including ‘fish and chip Fridays’, Sunday roasts and quiz nights.

A recent classic car meet was held at The Hub, and an open air cinema night.