From cowboy adventures in America's iconic ranches to reset retreats in Bali's lush landscapes, next year's travel trends are all about unique getaways, writes Wittering-based Travel Counsellor Emma Savage.

Unleash your inner cowboy

Picture this: vast open plains, rugged mountains, and the sound of hooves as you ride into the sunset. Welcome to ‘Cowboy Core’, a travel trend that's all about tapping into your inner cowboy or cowgirl. Inspired by the resurgence of TV westerns and the ever-growing popularity of country music, Cowboy Core is taking over as one of the hottest travel trends of 2025.

The United States is home to some of the most iconic cowboy destinations, with Montana and Wyoming being some of my top picks for those seeking an authentic ranch experience. Immerse yourself in the cowboy lifestyle, learn to ride horses and cook over an open fire. You might even find yourself staying at a working ranch, where you can participate in day-to-day activities and enjoy the camaraderie of the ranch hands.

Unplug and rejuvenate with a reset retreat

In today's fast-paced world, it is becoming more popular to take a step back and focus on your well-being. Breaks like these are the perfect fit for those seeking a healthier, more mindful lifestyle in 2025. Whether it's yoga and meditation, hiking through serene landscapes, or indulging in spa treatments, these retreats provide an escape from everyday life.

Unlock hidden stories whilst exploring with experts

There's no better way to truly understand a destination than by experiencing it through the eyes of a local. I’m seeing an increase in getaways that include guided tours led by knowledgeable locals who can offer insider insights and stories that might otherwise go untold, and this trend is only set to increase in 2025.

Reach for the stars with astrological adventures

2025 is set to be an incredible year for astro-tourism, with several major celestial events on the horizon. ‘Astrological Adventures’ invite travellers to explore the wonders of the night sky, from total solar eclipses to the mesmerising Northern Lights.

For those searching for the Northern Lights, North Iceland and Tromsø in Norway are top destinations, known for their stunning displays of the auroras. In 2025, there will be four major eclipses, with prime viewing locations including parts of North America and Europe and even some cruise lines like Holland America offering front row seats from a ship in the middle of the ocean. When planning an astrological adventure, timing is everything.

Happy Travels!