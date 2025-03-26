A theatre’s three-storey extension plan could be given the go ahead this spring.

The trust that owns and runs Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre in Broad Street has applied to South Kesteven District Council to alter the back of the property, as well as number 39 Broad Street, which is also owned by The Corn Exchange Trust.

Trustees for the charity want to remove a small building within a courtyard at the back of number 39, before redeveloping the courtyard into a three-storey extension with a flat roof.

Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre on the left, with number 39 Broad Street, where the ground floor is occupied by MindSpace Stamford

Number 39 Broad Street is a grade II listed building with the ground floor currently occupied by mental wellbeing charity MindSpace Stamford.

Beka Avery, who chairs the trustees of MindSpace, said: “Our commitment to is continuing to ensure that the people of Stamford and the wider community continue to have access to the essential mental wellbeing support that we are so proud to deliver.

“While the works being undertaken on 39 Broad Street will undoubtably cause some challenges for us, we are working hard, and in partnership with the Corn Exchange, to ensure our services will carry on regardless.

“As it has been since we took on the premises at 39 Broad Street in 2020, our ambition is to deliver a mental wellbeing space that our community can be proud of, which we know we can achieve thanks to the ongoing support of local businesses, individuals, and other community organisations.

“There’s a lot to sort out and we will keep the community informed of any change in venue, but we are really looking forward to continuing all our Mindspace work in the years ahead.”

A decision about Stamford Corn Exchange’s planning application, which has the reference S24/2147, will be made by South Kesteven District Council.