I’ve been working on lots of different holidays since I last wrote…and one of the popular places which keeps coming up is Thailand, writes Travel Counsellor Emma Savage.

It’s a destination I love to send customers to and the feedback I get is always great.

A Cheow Larn Lake in Khao Sok National Park Thailand. Photo: Travel Counsellors

Thailand offers so much variety; a 10 to 14 day holiday offers the opportunity to combine city, jungle, lake and beach and really feel like you’ve had an adventure. Secondly, it offers such good value for money and you can live the high life in 5* luxury at a fraction of the price you would pay elsewhere in the world; and eating out is so reasonable that you can dine like a king. The savings on hotels and food extends to activities too, and so a holiday to Thailand will give you those bucket list experiences without breaking the bank.

I’m fortunate to have visited Thailand several times so I know it pretty well. I always recommend spending a few days in the bustling capital Bangkok with its vibrant night markets and colourful floating markets. The temples are spectacular, the food is fantastic and, as cities go, its definitely one of my favourite Asian capitals. After Bangkok, the choices are endless. A short flight up to Chiang Mai (known as Thailand’s Rose of the North) and you’ll find yourself in lush green landscapes amidst beautiful countryside. It appeals to those seeking culture and a taste of history; Chiang Mai has over 300 Buddhist temples but offers so much more than that – from scenery befitting an Instagram post to exciting festivals such as Loi Krathong with its beautifully decorated floating lanterns bobbing on the river.

Khlong Sok, Thailand. Photo: Travel Counsellors

If wildlife and nature is of interest I would highly recommend a short stay at Elephant Hills; a luxury tented camp in Khao Sok National Park, where these rescued creatures are safe in their tropical sanctuary; take part in their daily care including feeding and bathing them, before heading off on a long tail boat to a lake camp on the shores of Cheow Lan Lake to go kayaking and wildlife spotting.

Overlooking Golden Triangle and Mekong river in Thailand. Photo: Travel Counsellors

Thailand. Photo: Travel Counsellors

A great end to any trip is some relaxation on the beach, but which one to choose? One thing to note is that Thailand beach resorts have seasons, depending on whereabouts you are in the country, so if you are travelling in our summer then I’d suggest Koh Samui, which is in the Gulf of Thailand but if you are holidaying in our winter, then you’ll get better weather in Phuket on the Andaman Coast.

Emma Savage

If Thailand is on your wish list, let me know.

Happy travels!