It’s no exaggeration to say that since I first tucked into these fries, I have had dreams about them.

I can’t remember that occasion but I know that when I’m searching for a hearty lunch, I will look no further than Lamberts in Stamford because of these fries.

And, in a town that is so filled with cafes that the announcement of another new shop or unit to let prompts an outpouring of ‘not another coffee shop or charity shop’ on social media, that is no mean feat.

Eat My Words, a food review

Hidden in Cheyne Lane, only an A-board gives a clue that such a culinary delight awaits inside a cosy deli with beautifully decorated windows for the festive season.

It is not just your usual items on the menu either – if you wanted to, you could indulge in a glass of wine or even a bowl of steaming mussels.

On my most recent visit, a few days before Christmas, I opted for a prawn sandwich and my beloved fries.

Served in thick malted bloomer bread were hearty prawns with a creamy lemon and dill mayonnaise with cucumber and pickled fennel. I wouldn’t ordinarily opt for fennel because I sometimes find it overpowering but, on this occasion, it was the perfect amount.

But the truffle oil and parmesan fries is what I was really looking forward to and which draw me back again and again. Not even the waitress warning that they only had two portions of pigs in blankets – a special side for Christmas – could sway me.

Topped with a smattering of parmesan, the fries are crispy, yet soft, and the truffle oil makes them deliciously salty. Served hot, they are the perfect indulgence.

As it was the time of year to indulge, my friend and I each had a bowl. I could even have managed a few more!

So far, I haven’t found any other truffle fries that compare. I’ve mentally added them as my side dish when thinking about my dream meal while listening to a favourite podcast – Off Menu – and I have definitely woke up thinking ‘today I must have some Lamberts fries’. (Sometimes easier said than done when there’s a queue outside!)

My health-conscious friend Becki opted for a smoked salmon salad bowl. She was delighted at the crispy kale and, having not read the menu properly, the discovery of sweet potato. There was a generous portion of smoked salmon too.

We steered away from the alcohol on this occasion – I had to return to work after a lunch break catch up – so our meals were accompanied by soft drinks from the extensive menu, and Becki had a coffee with a generous splash of hazelnut syrup.

I left happy to have been reacquainted with my beloved fries. It will not be long before my next visit.

Scores (out of five):

Food: Incase it was not obvious, I was obsessed by my fries and the sandwich was pretty good too, with a dollop of purple coleslaw to accompany it. *****

Decor: The bistro is cosy and modern with Stamford cushions dotted around and for Christmas, a beautiful window scene and a lovely tree. *****

Staff: The staff who served us were prompt, although it took a few minutes for our bill to arrive as it was busy. ****

Price: For a lunch, it is an indulgence and on the pricey side. A portion of my fries was £5.95 and the whole bill came to just shy of £50. I felt it was worth every penny and is a great place to while away an hour or two with a friend but if you’re just looking for a cheap and cheerful lunch, perhaps try one of Stamford’s many, many other cafes. ***