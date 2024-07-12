The news that two giant solar farms have been approved is ‘deeply disappointing’ say county councillors.

Permission was given to Mallard Pass Solar Farm on the border of Rutland and Stamford, as well as one at Gate Burton in West Lindsey.

This came despite local opposition to both plans.

Coun Colin Davie

Lincolnshire County Council’s executive for environment Colin Davie (Con) said: “The news that proposals for giant industrial solar parks for both Mallard’s Pass and Gate Burton have been approved is deeply disappointing for all those who will have to live with these huge developments on their doorstep.

“I have repeatedly said that these enormous infrastructure projects should not be dumped in our county, and ruin the quality of life of our residents. Our agricultural land should be protected and it plays a key role in our nation’s food security. But these pleas are not being heard by the Labour government now in charge of environmental policy.”

Coun Martin Hill, leader of Lincolnshire County Council

Leader of Lincolnshire County Council, Coun Martin Hill (Con), added: “Be in no doubt that these are huge-scale developments that will change our county landscapes dramatically. Both proposals are expected to cover around 2000 acres each. The speed with which these decisions have been taken shows that this government is not prepared to listen to communities, local councils and all those fighting for our countryside. The sheer volume of paperwork associated with these proposals means that in no way could these be seen as carefully considered decisions.”