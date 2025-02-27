An MP has recognised the importance of local independent businesses.

Rutland and Stamford MP Alicia Kearns (Con) has frequently recognised the area’s best businesses but amended the criteria of the competition this year after her constituency changed to find Rutland and Stamford’s favourite independent shop.

MP Alicia Kearns rewards the winners of her 2025 Rutland and Stamford best independent shops campaign. She is pictured with staff from Walkers Bookshop, Oakham, the winner in the bookshop category

This year’s competition received 20,425 votes across 16 different categories and the overall winner was Harrison and Dunn in Stamford with the highest number of total votes: 829.

The awards seek not just to celebrate but to also help raise the profile of local independent businesses across Rutland, Stamford, South Kesteven and the Harborough villages.

Alicia said: “It has been such a joy to celebrate all of our wonderful independent shops over the past few weeks and read all of your lovely comments about your favourites.

Alicia Kearns recognises the best independent shops for 2025. Country Traditionals is the winner in the homeware category

“Giving independent business owners the good news has been the highlight of my year – especially when so many are having a tough time of it.

“These shops really do make our high streets and communities what they are, so thank you to everyone who took the time to vote and show your support for them, especially at this slower time of the year.

“Congratulations to all of our winners whose hard work and contribution to our communities had been deservedly recognised, and to everyone nominated as it means you’re beloved locally!”

MP Alicia Kearns rewards the winners of her 2025 Rutland and Stamford best independent shops campaign. She is pictured with staff from Love It, the winner in the gifts and stationery category

The category winners and runner ups were as follows:

• Beauty, pampering and wellness – Winner: Sunset Beach Tanning Studio, Stamford. Runner-up: Glow, Oakham.

• Bookshop – Winner: Walkers Bookshop, Oakham. Runner-up: St Mary’s Books, Stamford.

MP Alicia Kearns rewards the winners of her 2025 Rutland and Stamford best independent shops campaign. She is pictured with staff from Sunset Beach Tanning Studio, the winner in the beauty, pampering and wellness category

• Butcher – Winner: Mill Farm, Manthorpe. Runner-up: Farmer Lou, Barnsdale Avenue, Oakham

• Cafe – Winner: Stamford Garden Centre Cafe, Casterton Road. Runner-up: Central Cafe and Tea Rooms, Stamford.

• Clothing and accessories – Winner: Energy Clothing, Stamford. Runner-up: B Boutique by Rebecca, Stamford.

MP Alicia Kearns rewards the winners of her 2025 Rutland and Stamford best independent shops campaign. She is pictured with staff from Mill Farm, the winner in the butcher category

• Children and babies – Winner: Noughts and Crosses, Stamford. Runner-up: Stork of Stamford.

• Craft and hobby – Winner: The Place, Stamford. Runner-up: Wool Zone, Oakham.

• Farm and produce – Winner: Farmer Lou, Barnsdale Avenue, Oakham. Runner-up: Rectory Farm Shop, Great Easton.

MP Alicia Kearns rewards the winners of her 2025 Rutland and Stamford best independent shops campaign. She is pictured with staff from Stamford Garden Centre cafe, the winner in the cafe category

• Food and drink – Winner: Hambleton Bakery, Oakham. Runner-up: Askers Bakery, Stamford.

• Garden centre – Winner: Rassell’s Nurseries, Little Bytham. Runner-up: Waterside Garden Centre, Baston.

• Gifts and stationery – Winner: Love It, Stamford. Runner-up: Quirky Bird, Oakham.

MP Alicia Kearns rewards the winners of her 2025 Rutland and Stamford best independent shops campaign. She is pictured with staff from Rutland Late Night Pharmacy, the winner in the pharmacy category

• Homeware – Winner: Country Traditionals, Stamford. Runner-up: Knights of Oakham.

• Pharmacy – Winner: Rutland Late Night Pharmacy. Runner-up: Stamford Pharmacy.

Alicia Kearns recognises the best independent shops for 2025. Harrison and Dunn is the best overall winner

• Village Shop – Winner: The Village Stores, Ryhall. Runner-p: Bytham’s Community Shop, Castle Bytham.

• Special commendation – Winner: Harrison and Dunn, Stamford. Runner-up: Eden Tattoo and Piercing Studio, Stamford.