An elderly couple said they were left to fend for themselves as raiders damaged a phone store during an attempted robbery.

The 85-year-old woman, who does not wish to be named, was shopping in the Vodafone store in Stamford on Monday, September 29, when four men, dressed in black, burst in.

Vodafone in the High Street, Stamford. Photo: Iliffe Media

It was the second incident at the High Street shop in four months after thousands of pounds of phones were taken by two masked men in June, although Vodafone said this time nothing was taken.

The lady said the thieves reacted badly to failing to remove demonstration phones from a display.

“They tried to take the phones off the big table, but couldn't do that because they’re specially fixed on and they went absolutely berserk, smashing everything they could lay their hands on,” she said.

Police were called the high street store on Monday afternoon. Picture: iStock

“My husband couldn't move because he can't walk very far, I couldn't move because I would have had to go past them, and there was no way I was going past them.

“The remains of the phones they hadn't smashed up were whizzing past, they were hitting the ceiling, hitting the walls. They were just like absolute maniacs.

“And then all of a sudden, all four of them jumped onto the table, did their very best to smash it to pieces, tipped it upside down and were jumping and stamping.”

She was also unhappy with the shop’s staff, all of whom, she said, locked themselves in the back room, leaving her and her “frail” husband as the sole customers in the store.

“The staff, believe it or not, went into a room at the back and locked the door and left us on our own.

“I'm 85, my husband's got very bad feet and they just left us. I thought that was absolutely disgusting.

“They could have been anything. They could have been murderers, knifers, we didn't know.

“A lady did open the door in the end and said, ‘are you all right? The police are coming, the police are coming’, and with that, they ran off.

“So we went off for a cup of tea and a piece of cake.”

She said that onlookers outside had also not come to their rescue.

“There were lots of people outside videoing, but not one came in to see if we were dead or alive,” she added.

“My husband said he couldn't blame them because they didn't know what they were.”

Despite the vandalism, the couple, who were the only customers in the shop at the time, were unharmed and she reacted with anger rather than fear.

“I wasn't frightened, I was just absolutely disgusted,” she said.

“I actually swore at them and told them to stop. They were so vindictive.

“I didn't think they would hurt us - I think they would have done it earlier if they were going to do that. They were just intent on smashing things up.

“There is no way we could have defended ourselves. I'm very small and 85, my husband’s very, very frail.

“It was just a relief that we weren't injured. It was a miracle, really, because of the vindictive nastiness on their faces.

“I think if we’d tried to stop them, we'd have joined the phones and hit the ceiling.”

Lincolnshire Police say officers are investigating the incident which was reported to them at 3.50pm.

A spokesperson for Vodafone said that four people entered the store and tried to take demonstration devices from a display in what is known as ‘steaming’.

This involves a group storming a store to steal items quickly before escaping.

They say the store was damaged, but no devices were taken and that no customers or staff were hurt, though some were left shaken by the incident.

“The Stamford Vodafone store was closed on Monday, September 29 while the police completed their investigation, but reopened on Tuesday as normal,” a spokesperson said.

“Violence of any kind against our employees and customers is completely unacceptable, and their safety is our number one priority.”

After the June raid, Vodafone appealed for help in tackling an “alarming surge” in robberies nationwide.

But the company say that after a significant increase in robberies and attempted robberies earlier this year, there had since been a reduction in cases.

It is continuing to review and adopt safety measures, including closed door policies when “deemed necessary for a specific store”.

A spokesperson said: “We implement a variety of safety measures to ensure our stores remain safe places for our customers and employees, and are working closely with other telecoms providers, the police, Government, and others to address safety in stores.”