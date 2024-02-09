A car involved in a crash had parts removed before being stolen.

A blue 2002 Subaru Impreza crashed into a tree in Stamford Road between King’s Cliffe and the A47 on, or just before, January 25.

The driver – a man in his 20s – was not injured.

While waiting to be collected by the insurance company, parts were stolen from the vehicle.

The vehicle has since been recovered, however not by the insurance company but by car thieves.

Northamptonshire Police officers believe the theft took place between 5pm on January 25 and 8am on Tuesday (February 6).

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.