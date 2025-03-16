Australia is a destination I send quite a lot of customers to; and it is vast; 31 times larger than the United Kingdom, writes Travel Counsellor Emma Savage.

If you are considering a trip down under, you need plenty of time, or to make several trips – you could do Perth and some of the west coast in 14 days. However long you spend here will leave you with memories to last a lifetime, that’s for sure! From the bright lights and famous harbour of Sydney, to the Great Barrier Reef and of course Uluru, there is a huge amount to see and admire.

Koala in Australia. Photo: Travel Counsellors

I’m often asked the best way to make the most of your time in this fascinating destination, and its tricky – should you drive, go by train or from the water? Here are a few ways I think you should consider.

By road

Australians drive on the same side of the road as we do and they speak the same language, so a road trip makes perfect sense. However, you’ll need to focus on one part of Australia as its far too big for one holiday by car. Why not fly into Perth and explore the western coastline, driving up to Exmouth and Ningaloo Reef? Its a spectacular drive and the wildlife is amazing – on the Coral Coast you’ll be swimming with colourful fish and coral and just a few miles further you can swim with rays. Another excellent route is from Sydney to Melbourne; as well as spending time in these exciting cities, you’ll head off to experience laid back towns and dine on fresh seafood along the way.

Uluru Australia. Photo: Travel Counsellors

By rail

One of the finest ways to enjoy the scenery is from the comfort of a luxury train, and Australia has several of those! The Indian Pacific from Sydney to Perth is an amazing adventure over four days (you can do part of the route if you prefer) and encompasses mountain ranges, deserts and gold fields. Or you might choose The Ghan, which promises comfort and adventure from Darwin down to Adelaide, giving passengers access to parts of Australia which can be hard to reach by other means. Then there’s the Great Southern, from Brisbane to Adelaide which gives passengers views of the rugged eastern coastline.

Emma Savage

By sea

Cruising can be a wonderful way to experience the delights of Australia, and from the comfort of your ship you can explore some or all parts of the country. Sailing from a range of ports including Perth, Sydney, Adelaide and Melbourne, there are a whole range of cruises with a number of different lines – some are food focussed, some are history based and some cater better for families. There’s definitely a cruise for everyone. Or why not incorporate a cruise into your overall itinerary, to get a different perspective on the landscape?