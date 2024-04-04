The layout of 31 new homes has been proposed for a controversial development site.

A drawing of the plots, which divide up land off Cherryholt Road in Stamford, has been submitted to South Kesteven District Council by Strutt and Parker on behalf of the Cecil Estate Family Trust.

The development, initially turned down by the council because of the loss of green space, was approved in April 2022 after an appeal was made to the planning inspectorate.

A plan for the land off Cherryholt Road in Stamford. Image: RTK/Strutt & Parker

A new drawing accompanying the planning application documents shows a footpath accessing the site from between Priory Road, and road access from Cherryholt Road.

It also reveals which homes will have gardens and where parking will be situated.

Longhurst was originally involved in the application for 31 affordable homes but the Midlands and East of England housing group has now pulled out of the development.

The development area. Photo: Google

Three of the homes are designed as ‘adaptable and accessible’ for residents who may have mobility issues.

All of the plots are designated as ‘affordable homes’, which is expected to be achieved through shared ownership, rent to buy schemes or rentals.