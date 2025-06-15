For most people, the ageing process isn’t much to smile about.

But for the owner of a cheese shop who got it spot on it’s cause for some celebration.

Rennet and Rind in Stamford High Street has won ‘Affineur of the Year’ - the British award for cheese ageing - after maturing and refining a truckle of cheddar.

Perry James Wakeman, centre, from Rennet and Rind in Stamford celebrates being the best at ageing cheese

Perry James Wakeman, chief of cheese for Rennet and Rind, took the top prize for the third time, having competed this year against 42 other entrants.

To age this year’s winning cheese, named Dillon, Perry employed an aggressive strategy to achieve a bold flavour profile, maturing the clothbound cheddar at a high temperature and high humidity, before removing the cloth after three weeks.

At this stage, he used a spiked rolling device to help bring the flavour usually found near the rind, deep into the cheese.

Head judge Patrick McGuigan said of Perry winning for a third time: “The guy clearly knows what he’s doing – he’s a really talented affineur. It means everything to him, and you can see that from just how successful he’s been – improving year on year.”

Thanking his team, Perry added: “Here’s one for Stamford!”