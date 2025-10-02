A clothing retailer plans to open the doors to its new Stamford store this month.

Work is currently underway to transform one of the vacant units at the former Wilko site into a home for Weird Fish.

The High Street site was divided into two following Wilko’s closure in September 2023, with the other unit now occupied by Magnet Kitchens, which opened last month.

Weird Fish, in High Street, Stamford, plans to open its doors this month. Picture: Martyna Wiecha

Branding has appeared on the shop windows announcing that Weird Fish is due to open soon and is currently hiring. Earlier this week, we revealed Sahara, another clothing retailer, is due to open its first Lincolnshire branch in Stamford.

Although no official date has been confirmed, the company has said it plans to open in mid-October.

Weird Fish also has a shop in Spalding.

The firm was founded in 1993 and has since opened 36 stores, with the Stamford shop being its second site in Lincolnshire.