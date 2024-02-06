An 800-member community club is investing in the future of sports and leisure with plans for new facilities.

A single-storey extension could bring new changing rooms to Blackstone’s Sports and Social Club in Lincoln Road, Stamford, where activities include football, netball and bowls.

It is the first part of a two-phase plan to modernise and upgrade the club, helping to make it more attractive for the wide range of people from the community who use it.

Pam Bull, secretary and treasurer of Blackstone's Sports and Social Club, and chairman Bob Sandall stand where the proposed extension would be attached to the existing clubhouse

The clubhouse, which has a bar and kitchen and serves Sunday lunches, is also used by members of The Cyclists of Stamford, as well as groups such as the Royal British Legion, a dementia support group, and the U3A.

Chairman of Blackstone’s Sports and Social Club, Bob Sandall, said the aim was to first gain planning permission for the extension from South Kesteven District Council, and then to fund the build.

Get the latest news to your inbox by signing up for The Briefing

Afterwards, the second phase would see the repurposing of the old changing rooms area to become another function room.

Blackstone's Sports and Social Club in Lincoln Road, Stamford, has 825 members

The extension would be on land at the west of the site, which is currently underused

“We’re a community club and we want to encourage more people - particularly youngsters - to get involved in sports and activities here,” said Bob, who played football at Blackstone’s from when he left school.

“We also have a lot more participation in women’s football, as well as hosting the Stamford netball league.”

Just over 20 years ago, the club survived an attempt by the then landowner to build 43 houses on the site, which in addition to the clubhouse has a football pitch, a bowling green, netball courts and a 74-space car park.

As a result, Blackstone’s Sports and Social Club members arranged a £300,000 ‘mortgage’ with South Kesteven District Council and bought the land. The final instalment was repaid in 2019.

Plans for the extension have been submitted to South Kesteven District Council

Secretary and treasurer for the club, Pam Bull, said: “This place has been here for many, many years and we don’t want it turned into a housing estate.

“We want to welcome people to share in using the facilities.”

Recent upgrades include the installation of LED lights to the football pitches, netball courts and bowling green, which should help the club save on long-term energy costs. The proposed extension includes plans for rooftop solar panels.

Chairman of Blackstone's Sports and Social Club Bob Sandall and secretary and treasurer Pam Bull in the existing changing rooms

The brick-built extension will cost about £200,000 to £250,000, which Bob and Pam hope will be funded through grants and donations from local businesses.

“We’re volunteers and there is a lot of goodwill at the club,” said Bob. “We use local tradespeople where we can, and so the development will also help to support local businesses.”

The club’s committee held a meeting in January with residents of Masterton Close, who live nearest to the proposed extension, and Bob is keen for anyone with concerns about the plans to let him know.

The current showers at Blackstone's would be replaced

The toilets would be replaced

He hopes planning permission could be granted in the next few weeks, and is inviting those who would like to be involved in supporting the club in its development to get in touch. Bob and Pam can be emailed at blackstonesPE9@outlook.com.

The netball courts have been recently refurbished with a non-slip paint and LED lighting

The bowling green at Blackstone's is being paved around the outside and has recently had new LED lighting

The club also has a website and a Facebook page.