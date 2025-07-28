A six-year-old with autism has embarked on a challenge to change the world by reading a book a day throughout the school summer holidays.

Thomas Taylor, from Ketton, is hoping to raise £1,000 for Greenpeace through the 40-book challenge to help save the world’s oceans.

Living with autism makes reading a real struggle for Thomas - while being ahead in other subjects - but he was inspired to hit the books by a visit to Global Birdfair at Rutland Water recently.

Six-year-old Thomas wants to raise £1,000 for Greenpeace and help protect the oceans. Photo: submitted

“We were on our way past the Greenpeace stand and he got really hooked on the state of the oceans,” said mum Louise.

“He literally told me off for not giving him enough pocket money to become a member of Greenpeace!

“We thought, okay, he's going to let it drop. He didn't let it drop.

“Then it dawned on me. He's really struggling with his reading at school so he could do a sponsored read.

“So I asked him if he’d like to do some reading for Greenpeace - do something hard to help them do something hard - and he loved the idea.”

Mum Louise hopes the challenge will build Thomas' confidence. Photo: submitted

Thomas is already a fifth of the way to his fundraising goal.

The challenge is also designed to give Thomas a boost before the next school year.

“He has really struggled this year with school and is low on confidence,” said Louise.

Thomas gets stuck into the challenge. Photo: submitted

“I want to teach him it doesn't matter that he is behind his class in education, he still can achieve and do amazing things.

“My heart broke at what he has been through this year and how it's impacted his confidence in learning and self worth.”

Thomas began his challenge on July 19 and through making reading fun and using techniques to suit his needs, Louise noticed an improvement within a week.

“He's engaging with it and that’s really good because it’s building his confidence,” she said.

“We’re hoping to get him to up his reading age, and we're very proud of him because he's really sitting there and trying to work it out and work out the words.”

Louise added: “We do it without making it arduous and in a way that’s fun, so he can say, ‘yeah, I can do this - I can read’.”

Louise is recording clips of Thomas reading to put on his fundraising page, but also as a reminder to Thomas of what he’s achieved.

“We can see progress made already,” she said.

“We can see he's trying to remember sounds and letters and really trying to do this, so to have a little clip he could audibly hear, I think that will help him a lot.”

