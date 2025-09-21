Thoughts about Gaza Peace Walk

On Saturday I joined the silent Peace Walk for Gaza in Stamford.

What a moving, humbling and challenging experience it was.

For around four hours I walked with a wonderfully diverse group of people. Many of us wore tabards describing specific aspects of the situation faced by the people of Gaza. Sometimes there was a large snake of us waving through the crowds, at other times our numbers were much smaller.

People walked in silence, only stopping to answer people's questions or listen to opinions. Photo: Iliffe Media/Chris Lowndes

My motivation was my Christian faith; others had different motivations. We were united in our concern and compassion for the suffering of the people of Gaza, and for their plight not to be forgotten.

The peace walkers engaged with people who wished to express views of various kinds.

Over £500 was donated by people to support charities bringing aid to the people of Gaza.

Taking part in the walk helped me to channel my deep sorrow at the traumatic suffering being experienced in Gaza.

I share in a regular online meeting for concern and prayer organised by the Methodist Church's office in Jerusalem. During that meeting last week I was humbled to hear a doctor in Gaza speak about her personal experience of the trauma there.

One of the online participants asked her, "What can we do?" Her response was, "It is a great comfort to know that you have seen us and feel our pain."

When I next join that online gathering, I will be able to say that the people of Stamford have seen and continue to feel the pain of the people of Gaza.

The Rev Andrew Hollins

Stamford

For me, the aim of the walk was to show our solidarity with the people of Gaza, the babies and children especially. It wasn’t political, partisan, or secular - it was open to all.

We started with 50-plus people expressing their interest in attending, including local church and faith leaders from all backgrounds and religions, families, mothers, children, the mayor and community leaders such as George Hetherington.

I brought my two young children on the day. While I don’t believe young children should be exposed to the absolute horrors the babies and children of Gaza are experiencing, I feel strongly that they should know about their urgent need for help. Personally, I want my children to be aware that all children in the world are just like them; we are all equal and if they are ever in need, we must do everything we can to look after them.

While I never expected our silent walk to directly help the people of Gaza, I was hoping our presence on the streets of Stamford would elevate calls, for an immediate ceasefire to save lives, the urgent reintroduction of all experienced aid agencies, and a safety guarantee for all medical staff along with the urgent provision of medical supplies, to allow these people to do (God’s) work.

It was really inspiring - and to be honest, relieving - to know that people feel the same anger and despair about what’s happening. I had some lovely conversations with people, a lot asking if we’d be doing something again because they would be interested in joining. It was amazing to hear children ask their parents what we were doing and the conversations it sparked.

Unfortunately I had a minority of not so lovely conversations, but it wasn’t unexpected. There was a male and female who stopped to hurl insults such as “left wing loonie” and who demonstrated unabashed aggression towards a lone woman walking the high street, the only thing that surprised me was that they looked like educated, well-to-do, upper middle class people, who didn’t feel an ounce of shame making their bigoted, hateful opinions known, loudly, in their home town.

An older man joined them, and he too looked like an educated, upper middle class person, with a backpack.

They shouted things like “What about this country?”, “What about the people in Myanmar and Sudan, why aren’t you marching for them?”, “Those people over there hate gays and would kill them!”.

To them I would like to say , you didn’t ask if I have done or continue to do things for other people in other countries. If you did, the answer would have been yes. You said I should focus my energy on this country and its children. I already do, and don’t take child care advice from people who don’t have children. As well as walking in the Stamford Peace Walk, I volunteer at numerous local community interest companies, not-for profits, and my children’s school, as well as global non-governmental organisations.

I’d also like to ask them what they are doing for the people and children of this country? If they have anything planned, I’d love to know and lend support.

Finally, I would like to ask them what the babies and children being tortured and murdered in Palestine are responsible for. Certainly not the opinions of grown adults on issues such as feminism, gay rights, etc.

The men in particular struck me as the Tommy Robinson types: racist, unsure of their own masculinity, misogynistic. The kind of men that make girls and women constantly look over their shoulder and have to think about their safety, afraid to walk on their own especially after dark.

To the comments around the walk being pointless or virtue signaling; if everyone was like the people who made these comments and didn’t bother doing anything, or stand up for what they believed in, then we’d be living in a country without welfare or a nationalised health service. Women would still be unable to vote, gay marriage would never have been an option, women’s healthcare and abortions would be non-existent, people with disabilities would be sent to asylums, etc. No one is free, until we’re all free

Ultimately, the focus should be on the people of Palestine; the babies and children. To those people and every other human, whether it’s Ukraine, Sudan, here or any other part of the world, that is suffering, I’m so sorry I’m not doing more, but I will keep trying.

To the the people of Palestine, the babies and children, tá mé bristechroíoch ach táim ar chun troda agus níor caithfidh mé suas!

Grace O’Halloran

By email

Stamford councillor Max Sawyer would like to give this Williamson Cliff of Stamford staff photo from about 1947 to anyone who has an interest in giving it a new home. Names include C Wilson, Jim Bills, Alf Clapton, G Munton, Fred Cartwright, Mrs Howes, Joe Mason, T Armstrong, E Leeson, Mr Howes, G Andrews, Joe Tyler, E Johnson, Miss Perkins, J Downs, Miss Ringham, Bill Melton, R Callow, D Green, TD Ross, B Laughton, F Ward, Ninny Yates, F Baker, Sam Lilley, Sacko Middleton, Banjo Matt, P K Banks, W Jackson, D Albon, W Blackshaw, Whisker, M Frisby, Tom Francis, H Bowers, Cherry Baker, D Harris, W Holdsworth, H Mason, G Fisher, J Bryan snr, Bill Stubbs, H Baker, Jim Brooks, D Savage, G Mason, Arthur Rudkin, Mo Bird, Art Brooks, Bill Rowe, Cyril Parker, W Partridge, J Hibbitt, Buff Hardy, T Collins, Tess Collins, Bert Tyler, Bill Tibbot, Bill Stockwell, W Barwell, Frank Bryan, 'Polish Man', Jack Needham, Tom Barnett, Sam Middleton, Joe Standley, Bob Martin, Reg Middleton, Jack Bryan, Sid Mason, Bill Popple, R Jarnell, Aspinall, Mac Smith, and T Rosling. Email Max at cllrmsawyer@stamfordtowncouncil.gov.uk if you are interested.

Test helps the best

The 11+ should NOT be scrapped!

This is a way of ensuring that those children with the highest capabilities get the education they deserve and need.

A fleet can only move at the speed of its slowest vessel.

Christine Bonner

By email

Support has made EMICS

Having stepped down as chairman of East Midlands Immediate Care Scheme (EMICS) after nearly 40 years in post, I want to take the opportunity to say a huge thank you to all who have supported the charity in so many different ways.

Rutland Accident Care Scheme (RACS) and then EMICS have never been a ‘one man band’ but a team effort.

Our volunteer doctors and paramedics could not work alongside the emergency services (police, fire, air, ambulance and East Midlands Ambulance Service) without the support of our volunteer managers who work behind the scenes, ensuring they have all the necessary equipment to treat seriously ill and injured patients across the East Midlands.

We have also received support from groups, clubs, businesses and individuals too numerous to name, who have raised vital funds for the charity. Without their support, the charity would simply not exist.

I should like to thank two members of the team who have also recently retired from EMICS:

Our strategic manager and personal friend Dr John Inman has played a vital role in setting high standards of governance and streamlining procurement. John was a highly respected GP and the senior medical advisor for Burghley Horse Trials, where he had built a highly professional and dedicated medical team to cover the event. His enthusiasm, experience and energy to help the charity grow was greatly appreciated.

David Ford, our business manager, came from a background of finance and business. At our first meeting he pointed out that our medical service was recognised to be of a high standard but our business management lacked clarity and direction. Not only has David improved this situation but he has also raised large sums of money for the charity by successfully applying for grants from various organisations.

While as founder member I shall miss being involved with a great team, I am confident the current team under new leadership will continue to work alongside the other emergency services providing vital care to patients in their hour of need.

Thank you for all your support over the past years, it is greatly appreciated.

Dr Tim Gray

Founder of East Midlands Immediate Care Scheme

This beautiful sunrise was captured by Clive Doubleday while he was out birdwatching at South Fen Road, Bourne on Thursday. If you have a photo you think our readers would enjoy, email a high resolution version to news@lincsonline.co.uk including your name, where it was taken and a few details about the photo.

Do you enjoy a jigsaw?

We have to put the clocks back one hour on October 26, as British Summer Time ends.

Now is the best time to plan for the cold days, frost, snow and long dark evenings.

We are pleased to launch the fifth annual jigsaw sale in aid of Oakham in Bloom's next project.

People who have taken part in the past will know that there is a lot of preparation.

Donated jigsaws are assembled and mounted on cardboard by volunteers and stored ready for display .

We need donations of new, used, adult and children's puzzles, which can be left in our porch.We also need assemblers, so why not volunteer? Delivery of unmade jigsaws can be arranged.

The next jigsaw sale will take place on March 28 and 29 2026 at 15 Lonsdale Way, Oakham LE15 6LP. Please ring 01572 755718 for further details.

Thank you to everyone who took part and gave donations at the sale held earlier this year. £450 was raised for bulbs to enhance and extend Oakham Daffodil Trail.

Soon the Oakham in Bloom volunteers will be planting them ready for next year's spring display.

Joyce and Bob Lucas

Oakham

Don’t take freedom for granted

I believe in a free and democratic society. But I am not complacent. That is only one possible way of running things. There are other, worse options. One of the worst options was on display on Saturday (September 13) when far-right Tommy Robinson held a march in central London. It is always dangerous to let what I consider to be fascists march unopposed, so I was in the counter-demonstration.

Don't believe their claims that their march was peaceful or in defence of "free speech". It was neither. The fascists who tried to encircle us, while throwing bottles and beer cans were not trying to engage in a reasoned debate. I don't think the fascist who lunged at me as I was leaving was either (he was blocked by a policeman. He didn't have a change of heart.).

Fascists threatening their opponents on the streets is clearly a problem. But there are other threats. The Conservatives and Reform UK both want to scrap the Human Rights Act. That is the act that states that the Government cannot kill, torture or enslave you. Of course, they state that they don't want to. But then why give themselves the option? Meanwhile Labour is on the same slippery slope, proposing to introduce compulsory electronic ID cards. If you cannot do anything without a Government ID card, that means that you are not free as you are always asking the Government for permission.

A free society is important, but you cannot take it for granted. Threats must be resisted, whether they come from fascist thugs on the street, politicians, bureaucrats or tech companies. These are dangerous times, and it is time for all people of goodwill to stand together against these threats.

John Morgan (Democratic Independent town councillor)

Grantham St Vincent's ward

How to get hospital services back

If the United Lincolnshire Hospital Trust and Clinical Commissioning Group had listened to local staff and local people and kept services at Grantham open it would have put less pressure on struggling Lincoln Hospital.

They cut our services to get more patients at Lincoln to boost its status as a training hospital.

Grantham was a training hospital partnered with Nottingham until restructure and subsequently SW Lincolnshire CCG and ULHT ripped services out. It still outperforms Lincoln and Boston.

The loss of our maternity, children’s, trauma and acute services to name a few were shameful and dangerous given distances to alternative District and Specialist hospitals.

This risk and impact is worsened taking into account the level of low income homes with children, disabled and elderly in the Grantham area, and, poor public transport and rural road network.

Campaigners fought hard to get safe services and restore the much-needed 24/7 acute care. Patient numbers prove the need is there.

Not only have the services been lost but the Trust have failed to put into place adequate patient transport services to support patients, especially those needing A&E at night.

A recently agreed East Midlands Ambulance patient transport contract excludes night cover of A&E patients.

If they are serious, with a growing population in this area, NHS providers must review its decisions and restore the services for Grantham residents and visitors accessible to Lincoln and Boston residents and those south of our District via Peterborough Hospital.

The current situation is not only putting patients in the Grantham and District Hospital at risk. It is fundamentally unfair to our patients and to our staff.

On responding to the South Kesteven District Local Plan, I noted the difference in travel times between our district's market towns to access A&E, maternity, children's and acute services.

Stamford, Bourne and Market Deeping were between 7 and 13 miles whereas Grantham residents must travel 30 miles at least to access these vital services.

Furthermore, it is concerning that the Government push to treat patients at home, rather than provide more NHS hospital beds for recuperating patients, will put more people at risk as such care provision is stretched across our large rural county.

At the same time, under Reform, Lincolnshire County Council is proposing to reduce dependency on their services.

Our publicly funded NHS is precious. Overall it is doing a remarkable job and NHS staff are constantly juggling resources on the frontline.

We need to appreciate all of them and encourage more to come here.

We also need to train our next generation of NHS and social care workers if we are to stand a chance of getting our services back in Grantham and across Lincolnshire.

Charmaine Morgan

Chairperson of SOS Grantham Hospital

Talented students supported organ appeal

Only a small audience had the pleasure of listening to some of Helen Winter’s very talented music students at St John’s Church last Saturday evening.

She is obviously an amazing music teacher. Aged between 7 and 19 years old, the students sang and played a wide variety of songs/tunes from Widor’s Toccata to Andrew Lloyd Webber musicals, including the incredible performance from Phantom of the Opera by Xander and Emily.

The students were all a joy to listen to, especially their brilliant finalé performance of Do You Hear The People Sing.

The main purpose of the concert was to raise much-needed funds to restore the old organ pipes at St John’s church, a very worth cause.

I hope more people can be tempted to enjoy future performances at St John’s in order to raise the £20,000 required so this beautiful old organ can continue to be played for many years to come.

You can even sponsor your very own pipe for a small sum. Please help Helen to keep her favourite old organ playing fantastic music so we can all enjoy concerts there in the future.

Lynda North

Grantham