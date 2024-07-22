A festival aimed at youngsters provided fun for all the family.

Mini Fest was held at Bowthorpe Park Farm near Bourne yesterday (Sunday, July 21) and pulled in crowds of people.

Organised by Olivia Cutforth of Beyond A Princess Party and Danielle Baines of Mamma and Minis, the event provided family friendly fun.

Olivia Cutforth, George Blanchard and Danielle Baines. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Danielle, a mum-of-two, said: “It was a brilliant day with a great turn out.

“We were really overwhelmed with the support.

“Lots of people told us it was great value for money. Our mission was to create a low-cost event for parents where all the activities on offer are included in the price.”

Nora and Darcy Beall from Great Casterton. Photo: Chris Lowndes

There was something for everyone with pony rides, princesses, football, a ‘T-rex’, magic shows and crafts.

Stalls featured a range of food and drinks and a raffle raised more than £300 for Stamford-based charity Bumps and Beyond.

Danielle came up with the idea of a mini’s festival last year while eight months pregnant.

She said: “I felt it was something missing from our area.

Emily and Isla Towell from Morton. Photo: Chris Lowndes

“There are already free events but children see lots of things they want to do and it ends up costing £80 to £90 for a day out.”

A smaller event was held at Essendine Village Hall last year but Danielle was keen to grow Mini Fest and decided Bowthorpe Park Farm was an ideal location.

As well as enjoying the entertainment on offer, children were also able to explore the farm and see the animals.



