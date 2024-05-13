Money raised from a garden show will be used to keep children warm in the winter and provide household equipment for people in need.

The Rotary Club of Stamford St Martin’s raised £7,000 from its Garden and Food Fair at Stamford Meadows on Sunday (May 12).

The warm weather boosted visitor numbers, with plenty of people turning out to browse more than 50 stalls offering plants, garden furniture, ornaments and food.

Simon Riley, Kay Harrington, Shani Storrie and Jayne Froment promote the Mind Space Stamford garden. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Proceeds from the event will go towards the club’s three chosen charities this year - Coats for Kids, Stamford Household Essentials Project (Shep) and an international project called World Bicycle Relief.

Coats for Kids provides winter clothing, Shep donates household items to people in need and the cycle project provides bikes for disadvantaged communities abroad to help people access better education and employment opportunities.

Rotary club president James Edwards said: “We had a very successful day which was helped by the weather. There was a great community spirit and a real feeling of achievement thanks to the generosity of everyone who supported us.”

Sisters Jessica and Harriet. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The money was raised through collection buckets, stallholder fees and proceeds from the Rotary club’s own plant stall. They were supported by Stocken Prison which had provided plants and planters grown and made by some of its prisoners.

Anyone interested in joining the Rotary club, which promotes having fun with a purpose, can get in touch by emailing stamfordstmartinsrotary@gmail.com

Emily Payne waters the plants. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Goldie and Woody Hudson coll off with an ice lolly. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The Stamford Garden and Food Fair was hosted by the Rotary Club of Stamford St Martin's. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The sun shone on the garden show. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Crowds packed out Stamford Meadows. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Are you planning a charity event? Send the details to news@lincsonline.co.uk